The Shires talk guitars, recording in Nashville and My Universe

As they prepare to go stratospheric with their new album My Universe, the follow up to last year’s UK top ten Brave, The Shires camp out in a West London hotel and chat a bit about their inexorable rise, playing arenas and learning to cheat on the acoustic guitar.

We realised we needed to step it up and produce those anthemic songs that would fill an arena

The lift dings at the 15th floor, where current star country duo Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes have parked themselves at a table in the hotel’s lounge to talk about their huge new record, My Universe. The most noticeable difference between this new set and their debut is the sonic size and scope of the songs - more muscular and grown up than the ones on Brave.

“The ambition was to have these bigger songs for the bigger shows,” begins Earle. “We’ve played a lot of arenas, with people like the Corrs and Tom Jones, and we’ve done a lot of festivals too, so it’s great to have those bigger sounding songs. It’s definitely a different skill, playing to all those thousands of people, so to have the tunes to back it up and get everybody going is really exciting.”

“We started writing this just after Brave had been recorded,” Rhodes says. “So it’s been two years in the making really. It wasn’t until the back end of last year through this year that we realised we needed to step it up and produce those anthemic songs that would fill an arena, alongside the more personal ballads.” “It hasn’t really changed the songwriting process much,” says Earle. “It was more the approach in the studio that was different this time round.”

“Our producer Toby also worked on Brave with us, and on that album he wanted to put some production stuff like synths behind it and we said ‘No, thanks’. But on this one we went: ‘Let’s put some on there now!’ Only two years later,” Rhodes grins.

Don't Miss

The Shires pick 10 essential pop-country albums