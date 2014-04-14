The Institute rocks Camden with Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly

Image 1 of 2 Sam Duckworth will feature at The Cuban during Camden Rocks 2014 Sam Duckworth Image 2 of 2 Camden Rocks 2014

Sam Duckworth, of Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly., is set to headline a stage for the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance at Camden Rocks Festival on Saturday 31st May.

The Festival will see 20 bars in Camden taken over by more than 200 bands and over 8000 people. Sam will take to the Institute Stage at The Cuban along with a full line-up of bands featuring current and alumni students, including metal rockers Cypher 16 who are alumni from the school. The line-up will also feature one band from the Institute's International partner school in the Netherlands; Fontys Rock Academie.

Other headliners to play the one-day festival include Reverend and the Makers, The Subways, The Blackout and Ginger Wildheart. Festival promoter Chris McCormack commented: "There's so much talent emerging from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance, I'm really pleased they're involved in the festival this year and showcasing the best of what's to come."

Extensive affiliation

Sam Duckworth's affiliation with the London-based modern music school is extensive, as he will also be helping to judge the school's scholarship for up and coming songwriters, the Shure Songwriting Award 2014, which offers participants the chance to win a partial scholarship onto the Institute's prestigious Songwriting Degree course. Sam, who sees Camden as the alternative heart of London said: "I'm excited to be a part of Camden rocks, bringing you some new songs, checking out some great bands and enjoying the chaos".

The Institute is regularly involved with local festivals and is delighted to have the opportunity to host a stage at Camden Rocks, as well as provide a headliner with such gravitas as Sam Duckworth.

For more information about the festival and where you can purchase tickets, contact the Institute directly at www.icmp.co.uk