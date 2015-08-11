The Fierce & The Dead's Matt Stevens picks 10 essential prog-rock albums

Over the past decade or so, instrumental rock – post-rock, prog, math-rock, call it what you will – has been slowly but surely gaining momentum, and London four-piece The Fierce & The Dead have certainly benefitted from the increased awareness.

“I think some people struggle with instrumental music, but people used to struggle with lots of things that are now considered mainstream,” says the band's loop-keen guitarist and progateer Matt Stevens.

“Look at comics: before Alan Moore and Grant Morrison came along, they were considered obscure, but now films based on comics are huge. Festivals like ArcTanGent prove there is a decent audience for interesting, unusual and instrumental music.”

He makes a compelling argument, and it's evidenced in Magnet, the band's new EP and a furious burst of noisy, punk-edged instrumental rock. This refined five-track is just the latest step in the band's constant evolution, says Matt.

“We’ve been together for five years now, and we’ve played a lot gigs and got a really good feel for the music – it just sort of comes together. Then we rework and refine the arrangement over time.

“What comes out the other end is often nothing like what we started with and I think that’s what makes the sound unique: it’s not the result of one person’s idea; it’s a true collaboration. I think that collaboration and chemistry is what makes bands special.”

The band's increasingly cooperative approach further distinguishes TFATD from the one-man acoustic-guitar-and-a-loop-pedal solo albums with which Matt made his name. But while he still has more gigs lined up as a prog troubadour, he knows where his recording focus lies.

“We seem to have quite a bit of momentum at the moment – the records are selling and the gigs are getting bigger. We’re working on the next Fierce And The Dead record and I’m so excited about it; there is a truly joyous feel to our live shows of late and we’re loving working on the new material.

“I believe you have to pursue the music you love, and people will be able to hear that in what you’re doing. People respect honesty and integrity.”

On the following pages, Matt Stevens runs down his 10 essential prog-rock records.

Magnet is released on 14 August, and available to order via Bandcamp.