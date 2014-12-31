The best solidbody electric guitars of 2014

It might not have been a classic year for the solidbody electric guitar, but these four would rise to the top of any class...

All of the gear here was reviewed in Guitarist magazine from January 2014 onwards, representing outstanding performance, build quality and value. First on the list, it's the Tom Anderson Raven...

Tom Anderson Raven

Tom Anderson has long been one of the finest modern electric guitar makers.

While the Raven has a more retro aesthetic it has all of his ultra-quality features: incredible playability in the A-Wedgie bolt-on neck, Buzz Feiten Tuning System, stainless steel frets, Anderson pickups and VA boost. Superb!

4.5 out of 5

