The best new guitar effects pedals of NAMM 2016

Some of the stunning custom creations on the Z.Vex stand

While 2016 may not be remembered as the year of effects pedal innovation, it will be heralded as the year of refinement: DigiTech expanded the 2015 best-in-show-winning Trio, Boss brought back a classic and Dunlop shrunk a load more stompers.

We’re seeing more high-end amp manufacturers – including Friedman, Morgan and Supro – wade into the pedal waters, too. Whatever the background, we can’t wait to get our hands on this lot this year…