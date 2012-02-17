The best guitar effects pedals of all time
What is the best effects pedal of all time? Issue 336 of Guitarist magazine was a bumper celebration of all things stompbox, with the team compiling a list of the best FX pedals ever produced.
Whether for innovation, influence, sound, sheer popularity, or all of the above, each and every unit that made the cut is a tone-shaping tool worthy of a place on a pro pedalboard.
Click onwards to read about - and in many cases hear - the greatest guitar effects known to man or woman, split neatly into three categories: drive pedals, delay/echo units and modulation and filters.
The 42 best overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedals of all time
Dirtbox lovers and FX addicts of the world unite!
See the 42 best overdrive, distortion and fuzz pedals of all time here.
The 17 best delay pedals and echo units of all time
From analogue and digital stompboxes to tape echoes.
See the 17 best delay pedals and echo units of all time here.
The 33 best modulation and filter pedals of all time
Flangers, chorus stompboxes, tremolos, wah-wahs and more!