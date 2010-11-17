The Beatles take over iTunes UK charts

Now that they're on iTunes, The Beatles are storming the charts...again. © Bettmann/CORBIS



With yesterday's announcement that The Beatles' catalogue was finally being made available on iTunes, MusicRadar posed the burning question: Do you care? And within 24 hours, that answer is a resounding 'Yeah yeah yeah!'

After just one day, songs by The Beatles account for 15 percent of iTunes UK's Top 200. While single tracks snagged the lion's share of downloads, full albums by the Fab Four also made strong showings, with two of the group's 'best-of' collections having the biggest impact: the 'Blue' 1967-1970 set is ranked at number 10 while the 'Red' 1962-1966 package is number 13. Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band clocked in at number 11.

Still, and somewhat predictably, it's singles that the public seems to want, with 31 tracks listed in the chart. And the choices are all over the place: Hey Jude, I Saw Her Standing There, While My Guitar Gently Weeps - even Hey Bulldog! (A few of the selections are listed twice as they were purchased on both regular albums and compilations.)

Here they are, The Beatles songs, as ranked in iTunes UK chart as of this writing:

40. Hey Jude

59. Twist And Shout

65. Let It Be

77. Here Comes The Sun

79. Twist And Shout

97. Blackbird

98. In My Life

99. I Saw Her Standing There

101. Come Together

109. A Day In the Life

123. Hey Jude

125. Help!

128. Eleanor Rigby

146. I Am The Walrus

147. Let It Be

154. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

155. A Hard Day's Night

158. Yesterday

160. Hey Bulldog

163. While My Guitar Gently Weeps

171. Yesterday

172. You've Got To Hide Your Love Away

176. Strawberry Fields Forever

183. Strawberry Fields Forever

184. With A Little Help From My Friends

185. In My Life

190. Norwegian Wood

192. Penny Lane

194. Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

197. The Long And Winding Road

198. Here Comes The Sun