The 18 best Christmas number 1s of all time

Last week we asked you to vote for your favourite Christmas number 1 of all time. In the UK, this much-coveted position is responsible for more seasonal arguments in the British population than the correct method for prepping sprouts, and the 2012 battle - between James Arthur and The Justice Collective, looks set to go down to the wire.

However, we're looking for the best chart topper from Christmases past: your votes have been counted and we can reveal the number 1, err, number 1...

Let's start our countdown with a cinematic classic...

Danny Williams - Moon River

'Britain's Johnny Mathis' crooned his way into the hearts of the UK population pre-Beatles with this smooth-as-fresh-snow version of Henry Mancini's Moon River in 1961. The song was originally written for Audrey Hepburn to sing in Breakfast At Tiffany's, also released in 61, but was a hit the world over that year with Mancini's own version and Jerry Butler's cover both peaking at 11 on the Billboard chart. It was Danny Williams, though, who took it to the top in the UK.