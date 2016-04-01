The 15 best April fool's day guitar and tech pranks 2016

Every year, the guitar and tech worlds send each other crazy with a host of fake and implausible product announcements and updates.

2016 turned out to be a vintage year: here are the japes that had us laughing and groaning this April.

In true Spinal Tap style, Marshall went one louder with the 1,000-watt JCM8000 head, in response to feedback about “how quiet the JCM800 is”.

Of course, unless Marshall were opting for a Class D power amp, the JCM8000 would require a hell of a lot of valves to produce that kind of output - our backs are aching just thinking about lugging it to a gig.