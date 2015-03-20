Tele Titan Bill Kirchen on guitars, Brits and more

As a kid, Bill grew up listening to country-blues players such as Son House and Skip James, but it was between 1965 and '67 that he received his 'crash course in country' with the Commander Cody band.

"It was a great era for the music," he says. "I'd been hearing bluegrass and the old country stuff going back to the 40s, but when I heard Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, I just tried to learn it all.

"Then I watched James Burton, Roy Nichols and Don Rich, loved their sound and realised those guys all played a Telecaster, so I thought, 'Right then – I'll be needing one.' I traded a gentleman an SG for mine, and it turned out to be the guitar I ended up playing for the next 45 years."

After the Commander Cody band broke up, Bill began a decades long friendship with Nick Lowe, recording two albums with their band The Moonlighters before moving to Washington DC. "Someone even wrote a song called Washington's A Telecaster Town, and it was certainly true!

"I worked with Roy Buchanan and played in bands with Danny Gatton and Redd Volkaert. They were both such stunning players that it was a treat to just watch them. I had to be careful because sometimes I'd just be watching them and forget to play myself," he admits.

"Working with those people, there was no way you were going to compete; if you did you knew you were going to lose, so it was a relief in a way because I thought I'd just have to do what I do. And there's a lot of room in this world for different approaches, but sometimes I'd think, 'Oh my God. Why do I even call myself a guitar player?'"

That '59 Sound

These days Bill's prized 1959 Fender Telecaster stays in its case. "I wore out everything, acidic sweat from my hands wore the bridge ferrules until you could see the adjusting screws. I think it changed when I gave up drinking 30 years ago. I haven't worn out any bridge pieces since!"

On his upcoming tour Bill will probably be using a Tele-style guitar made by New York luthier Rick Kelly. Made of old pine reclaimed from demolition skips, the guitar has a huge neck and no truss rod. "Rick says the lack of truss rod produces a fatter tone, and I'm not one to argue with the guy, because it really does have something special.

"Unplugged, it has a tremendous resonance. His theory is that the truss rod leaves a hollow underneath the third and fourth strings, which affects the tone."