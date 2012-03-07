Ted Nugent picks the 11 greatest guitarists of all time

Last year, we asked Ted Nugent to name the 10 greatest albums of all time, and true to form, the Motor City Madman cranked it one notch higher and went to 11.

Recently, we checked in with Uncle Ted again, but this time we posed to him a far weightier question: Who are the 10 greatest guitarists of all time? As you would expect, the Nuge didn't disappoint - he went to 11.

But Nugent is quick to stress that "it would be wrong and dishonest to fail to mention so many other guitar geniuses beyond the 11 on the following pages."

Who are those other guitarists? Ted has them committed to memory: "Bo Diddley, Ronnie Montrose, Gary Moore, John Sykes, Derek St. Holmes, Eric Johnson, SRV, Joe Perry, Sammy Hagar, Duane Eddy, Dick Dale, Brad Whitford, Steve Vai, Chris Duarte, Angus Young, Johnny Winter, Steve Hunter, Bugs Henderson, Joe Satriani, Richie Blackmore, Steve Morse, Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Mick Taylor, Brad Gillis, Mike Bloomfield, Les Paul, Ricky Medlocke, Brian May, George Harrison, Joe Podorsek, Donnie Henderson, Dave Amato, Paul Kossof, Tom Miranda, Richie Sambora, Freddie King, Albert King, BB King, Mark Knopfler, Steve Ferris, Frank Moreno, Tommy Shaw, Tony Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Mick Mars, Tom Morello, Rich Eckhardt, Wayne Kramer, Mark Farner, Dick Wagner, Yngwie Malmsteen... and a virtual shitload of so many other guitar monsters I am failing to mention here, all of whom have touched so many in so many fortifying and enriching ways."

In addition, Nugent gives it up for great rhythm sections everywhere. "Without question, all the powerful bands, bassists and drummers that propelled all of our guitar magic forth with such authority and passion," he says. "Guitarists wouldn't be jackshit without our amazing bands.

"So, on behalf of all those killer musicians at our side, I salute and thank my incredible rhythm gods Mick Brown and Greg Smith and the army of dedicated musical animals I have been so privileged and honored to create and celebrate my music with all these dazzling years. God bless you all, and may the music rage on forever."