TC Electronic unveils TonePrint Editor update

The new load and store settings can be accessed on the left of the main editor screen

The effects gurus at Danish firm TC Electronic have announced the release of version two of the TonePrint Editor software, which introduces the ability to save TonePrints and a Librarian function to help store and organise your settings.

Saving TonePrint profiles has been high on the user wish list since the Editor's first release and will be seen as very welcome update by those fed up of having to take screenshots to record their settings.

Once again it's available as a free download from the TC Electronic site, you just need a computer and TonePrint-compatible TC Electronic pedal to take advantage of its effects editing capabilities. The full press release is below.

PRESS RELEASE: (Risskov, Denmark, October 8th 2013) TC Electronic announces the much anticipated TonePrint Editor 2.0, the free software that allows guitarists and bassists to craft their own version of a TonePrint effect pedal.

The new version allows guitarists and bassists to save their TonePrints and greatly enhances the user experience by introducing the Librarian function, which ports the slick user experience from the TonePrint app for smartphones to Mac/PC. The new TonePrint Editor is available now as a completely free download at tcelectronic.com/toneprint-editor.

The guitar department at TC wanted to make key improvements in two areas: workflow and ease of use and they did so by introducing two crucial features:

If there is one thing guitarists have been asking for, it's the ability to save TonePrints. TC Electronic have not been deaf to this demand and bring the ability to save up to 100 TonePrints as a template, for easy sketching, building, saving, recalling and perfecting tones.

Saving tones has been the number one request for a reason: ease of use. No longer do editor users have to save just one TonePrint directly to their TonePrint pedals or take screenshots of every single change they make. This greatly enhances creativity and workflow.

The TonePrint roster is filled to the brim with artists from every style in music and has grown so rapidly that it can be difficult choosing. The Librarian function allows for quick searching and grouping of TonePrints.

The Librarian function displays what guitarists want to see based on simple parameters. TonePrints can be grouped by instrument type (guitar or bass), by artist or by user favorites. This guarantees using TonePrints stays fun and quick.

Tore Mogensen, TC Electronic's Business Manager for Guitar adds:

"When we launched our TonePrint pedals, we only had artists do TonePrints and there was just such a strong voice coming from the guitar community: 'We want to make our own TonePrints!' - so we made the editor public, which caused an avalanche of requests of people going: 'Can we please get the ability to save our TonePrints!'.

"I mean, the TonePrint pedals are a hit but we never expected for people to be so dedicated and loyal to TonePrint. It's really overwhelming and cool to be able to give guitarists something for free when it means so much to them."

TonePrint Editor Main Features

Build Custom Versions of Renowned TC Effects from Scratch

Save up to 100 TonePrints

Librarian makes browsing and grouping TonePrints a breeze

Complete Control over All Effect Parameters and Effect Behavior

Customizable Pedal Knob Functions and Knob Range

Intuitive Slider-based Interface

Live Auditioning of Sounds - Make changes on the fly and get direct results

Absolutely Free!

Available for PC and Mac

