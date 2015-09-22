TC Electronic unveils HyperGravity Compressor pedal

Filling the few remaining effect-type holes in the TonePrint pedal line-up, TC Electronic has lifted the lid on its latest compressor, the outlandishly named HyperGravity.

Boasting the same MD3 compression algorithm as found in the company's ultra high-end System 6000 system, the HyperGravity's Spectra mode provides a transparent multi-band compressor effect.

Meanwhile, the pedal's vintage mode offers a more traditional stompbox compressor sound for squashier, funkier guitar tones.

While there are onboard controls for sustain, level, attack and blend, serious compressor heads will be pleased to note that all the HyperGravity's tones are adjustable via TC's TonePrint Editor.

The HyperGravity Compressor is available now for $129.99 US Estimated Price / £99 UK SSP / €129 EU SSP - head over to TC Electronic for more.