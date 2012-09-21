TC Electronic launches Flashback X4

Image 1 of 4 TC Electronic's new Flashback X4

Image 2 of 4 Marvel at all those delay options

Image 3 of 4 The X4 is a pretty formidable beast

Image 4 of 4 The all-important rear end



TC Electronic has revealed its update to the ever-popular Flashback delay and looper: the Flashback X4.

The feature-laden X4 features TonePrint technology, a dozen delay types and a 40 second looper.

You can find out more about the X4, including video and audio samples, at TC Electronic's website.

TC Electronic Press Release

4 Flashback Delays combine into a new day for delay.

Guitarists everywhere loved Flashback Delay. The sounds, the vibe, TonePrints, the entire package - it was a smash hit that rocked the world. But at TC Electronic, we're more about moving things forward and listening to the feedback from the guitar community. And so, when wishes for things like presets and tap-tempo started rolling in, we listened. And boy, did we knock it out of the park.

Think of your favorite delay sounds and chances are it's a TC sound. Our delays are the industry standard and our 2290 Dynamic Digital delay is one of the most coveted pieces of gear out there today. We know and love delay and have made sure Flashback X4 delivers the legendary TC quality at every turn. We've also added 4 TonePrint slots that allow you to load 4 delay TonePrints - custom tuned tweaks of TC effects provided by your favourite guitarists! So from the awesome digital 2290 sounds to beautiful analog tape echoes, more exotic vibes of a reverse delay and even signature delay effects, Flashback X4 delivers every delay sound under the sun - past, present and future.

Flashback X4 is so much more than the sum of three Flashback pedals. Sure, we do what we do to pay the bills, but at the core, we do this for the love of guitar. Our guitar team is dedicated to contributing to the guitar community because we are part of it! So, when feedback from Flashback Delay users started pouring in, we listened. So many guitarists out there wanted presets, and the ability to switch between delay sounds instantly. Using Flashback's amazing sounds but switching between flavors made tons of sense to us, and so Flashback X4 caters to that wish perfectly with three presets that can be as different and varied as you need them to be.

The tap tempo feature was a no-brainer as that is already a fan favorite with some of our other delay pedals. You can easily set delay times or sync up with for example a drummer. Match delays to your guitar rhythms or solo ideas and diversify your playing with different tempos.

Dripping with the DNA of rock, TonePrints are free, custom tuned tweaks of your favorite pedals, provided by your favorite guitarists! TonePrints give you access to an effect as it is used by the artist of your choice - so you can tap directly into the TC tones used by rock royalty and turn your stompbox into the signature pedal of your favorite axe-slinger. Use our free TonePrint Appfor iOS and Android to beam TonePrints to pedals instantly and wirelessly.

You love tone, so do we, and Flashback Delay testifies to that. With optimized headroom, True Bypass or Buffered Bypass switching and Kill-Dry on/off, this pedal guarantees optimal tonal integrity and zero loss of tone. So whatever route you choose to go, we've got you covered. Plus no matter if the pedal is on or off, your precious dry sound is always passed through the pedal unharmed in all its pure analog glory due to an Analog-Dry-Through

FlashBack X4 Delay and Looper

• TonePrint™ enabled - load customized signature tones made by the some of the greatest guitar players in the world

• Beam enabled - download the free TonePrint™ app to transfer TonePrints wirelessly using only a smartphone and a guitar

• Pedal simple - don't read, rock!

• Three Presets

• Tap Tempo

• 16 Delay Types

• 40 second looper with undo function

• Independent loop and delay engines

• True Bypass (optional buffered)

• Analog-Dry-Through

• Expression pedal input

• Stereo in- and output

• MIDI - sync delay tempos and change presets externally

• Subdivision selector including dual delay

• 9 Volt DC power supply included

• Huge headroom