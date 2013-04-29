TC Electronic announces TonePrint Editor for iPad

The new Editor will be available for download from the app store this year

TC Electronic has ported it's popular TonePrint Editor to the iPad, allowing guitarists to tinker with their tones away from their computers.

Due to arrive sometime between now and June, the TonePrint Editor for iPad will be available as a free download from the app store, and will include all of the features that users have become accustomed to on the Mac/PC version. All of which is pretty handy, really.

"The intuitive, slider-based interface of the TonePrint Editor is such a perfect fit for iPad that it brings customizing TonePrints to a whole new level," says TC Electronic Guitar product Manager Tore Mogensen. "I know it´s not a stretch to bring your laptop to rehearsals or a gig, but with the iPad, things are even more streamlined - throw it in your bag and customize sounds to fit the venue you´re playing, or whatever mood you might be in. Quickly, on-the-fly and with amazing results."

