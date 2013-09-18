Takamine Pro Series P2DC

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Classic tone, optimum playability and state of the art onboard electronics make playing Takamine's new Pro Series P2DC dreadnought a thoroughly rewarding acoustic experience.

Great projection, balance and harmonic richness resound from its X-braced solid spruce top and sapele back and sides. Other premium features include a mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard with pearl dot inlays. The unique Takamine split saddle bone bridge provides faultless intonation and excellent acoustic coupling to the top.

The P2DC also features chrome die-cast machine heads for superb tuning stability, a gloss natural-finish top on satin back and sides, and the highly acclaimed CT4B II preamp system with three-band EQ, volume control and built-in tuner.

