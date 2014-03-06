TailPeace Dsignz unveils alternative tailpiece sets

If you've always felt that the main thing your pride and joy is lacking is a whacking great metal snake, today is your day. US firm TailPeace Designz has unveiled a range of replacement tailpiece's for guitars with two-bolt mounts.

Available in four designs, including snake, steer, skull and cross, the tailpieces are made in the USA, constructed from lightweight aluminium and, despite their comparative size, do not make contact with the guitar body once mounted.

In addition, each tailpiece is available in a choice of four finishes including chrome, nickel, black and gold. Prices range from $79.95 to $99.95 and you can buy direct from TailPeace.