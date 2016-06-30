Summer NAMM 2016: Fender breathes new life into Deluxe line with 9 revamped guitars and basses

PRESS RELEASE: With sound and style tough enough to rock a chicken-wire-enclosed stage, the Deluxe Roadhouse Strat is the perfect instrument for tearing it up all night long.

Packed with a wide-ranging variety of tones, ranging from tough, wiry single-coil spank to a high-output sound that’s perfect for searing leads, this guitar is versatile enough to handle anything you throw at it with style. It’s the perfect instrument for a performer who demands sonic flexibility and the ability to easily switch sounds at the drop of a hat.

Three Vintage Noiseless pickups offer all the clarity and articulation you’ve come to expect from Strat pickups—with no hum. A six-position V6 switch disguised as a tone control and preamp offers 6 extra tonal variations, without compromising the classic, slick look of a Strat. An S-1 switch concealed in the volume control bypasses the preamp for rich, traditional pickup-only sounds. Enjoy smoother travel when using the tremolo bridge, thanks to the modern two-point synchronized design, which includes bent steel saddles for classic aesthetics.

A contoured neck heel and 4-bolt asymmetrical neck plate make it easy to comfortably reach the upper registers of the neck. The flatter 12”-radius fingerboard makes it easy to play fast leads and perform deep bends without fretting out. Locking short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free playing and enhanced tuning stability, along with quicker string changes.

Classic aesthetic touches include nickel/chrome hardware and a three-ply mint green pickguard, 3-Ply Black/White/Black on 384, along with aged white pickup covers, control knobs and switch tip. Fusing a near-infinite variety of useful sounds with classic Fender style and upgraded modern components, the Deluxe Roadhouse Strat is the guitar for guitarists who want more from their instrument, at an affordable price.

Available finishes: 3-Tone Sunburst (rosewood fingerboard), Mystic Ice Blue (rosewood fingerboard), Olympic White (maple fingerboard), Classic Copper (maple fingerboard)