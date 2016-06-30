Summer NAMM 2016: Fender breathes new life into Deluxe line with 9 revamped guitars and basses
SUMMER NAMM 2016: With the new American Elite range benefitting from Fender's latest noiseless pickup design, it seems only fair that The Big F's made-in-Mexico guitars receive a noiseless update, too: enter the 2016 Deluxe guitars and basses.
You'll find Vintage Noiseless pickups across all nine new instruments, which span the classic Fender shapes (Strat, Tele, P-Bass, Jazz Bass), plus the new Dimension Bass.
Elsewhere, the addition of locking tuners and S-1 switching should make for a seriously versatile line-up - you'll have to wait 'til July for these to land in the UK, but until then, here's the full lowdown from The Big F…
Fender Deluxe Nashville Tele
PRESS RELEASE: Straight from the studios of Music Row in the home of country music—Nashville, TN—comes the Deluxe Nashville Tele, a tonally versatile performer with a unique (for a Tele) three- pickup design.
A distinctive entry into the Fender family, this Tele growls, snaps and screams with flexible tone that can match any song. With its original Fender style, customized switching and fast, smooth playing feel, this Tele is ready to command any stage from the local honky-tonk to the Grand Ol’ Opry.
Two noise-free, highly articulate Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups inhabit the neck and middle positions, flanking the Vintage Noiseless Strat pickup in the middle to create an unbeatable trio. These pickups crank out rich, articulate tone, with the balanced string response, definition and twang you’ve come to expect from a genuine Fender instrument. Flexible five-way Strat-o- Tone pickup switching unlocks various pickup combinations, providing the perfect sound forany performance. Enjoy increased sustain and slightly thicker tone that complements the famous Tele twang, thanks to the modern six-saddle string-through-body bridge with block saddles.
A contoured neck heel and 4-bolt asymmetrical neck plate make it easy to comfortably reach the upper registers of the neck. The flatter 12”-radius fingerboard makes it easy to play fast leads and perform deep bends without fretting out. Locking short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free playing and enhanced tuning stability, along with quicker string changes.
Classic aesthetic touches include nickel/chrome hardware and a three-ply B/W/B or mint green pickguard, along with knurled flat-top control knobs and a black switch tip. A truly versatile performer with flexible sound, player-oriented features and original aesthetics, the Deluxe Nashville Tele merges the best of yesterday and today into a single, affordable design.
Available finishes: Daphne Blue (rosewood fingerboard), Fiesta Red (rosewood fingerboard), White Blonde (maple fingerboard), 2-Color Sunburst (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Roadhouse Strat
PRESS RELEASE: With sound and style tough enough to rock a chicken-wire-enclosed stage, the Deluxe Roadhouse Strat is the perfect instrument for tearing it up all night long.
Packed with a wide-ranging variety of tones, ranging from tough, wiry single-coil spank to a high-output sound that’s perfect for searing leads, this guitar is versatile enough to handle anything you throw at it with style. It’s the perfect instrument for a performer who demands sonic flexibility and the ability to easily switch sounds at the drop of a hat.
Three Vintage Noiseless pickups offer all the clarity and articulation you’ve come to expect from Strat pickups—with no hum. A six-position V6 switch disguised as a tone control and preamp offers 6 extra tonal variations, without compromising the classic, slick look of a Strat. An S-1 switch concealed in the volume control bypasses the preamp for rich, traditional pickup-only sounds. Enjoy smoother travel when using the tremolo bridge, thanks to the modern two-point synchronized design, which includes bent steel saddles for classic aesthetics.
A contoured neck heel and 4-bolt asymmetrical neck plate make it easy to comfortably reach the upper registers of the neck. The flatter 12”-radius fingerboard makes it easy to play fast leads and perform deep bends without fretting out. Locking short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free playing and enhanced tuning stability, along with quicker string changes.
Classic aesthetic touches include nickel/chrome hardware and a three-ply mint green pickguard, 3-Ply Black/White/Black on 384, along with aged white pickup covers, control knobs and switch tip. Fusing a near-infinite variety of useful sounds with classic Fender style and upgraded modern components, the Deluxe Roadhouse Strat is the guitar for guitarists who want more from their instrument, at an affordable price.
Available finishes: 3-Tone Sunburst (rosewood fingerboard), Mystic Ice Blue (rosewood fingerboard), Olympic White (maple fingerboard), Classic Copper (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Strat
PRESS RELEASE: A tonally versatile guitar with time-honored Fender style and sound, the Deluxe Strat has a few tricks up its sleeve. Special switching unlocks extra pickup combinations for those moments you find yourself needing a little extra kick to stand out. Combining noise-free performance with enhanced playing comfort, this sleek instrument is a truly deluxe performer that excels on stage and in the studio.
Three Vintage Noiseless pickups offer all the clarity and articulation you’ve come to expect from Strat pickups—with no hum. A push/push mini-switch discretely tucked away between the tone controls, yet still easy to reach, activates the bridge pickup in positions four and five on the selector. Use the bridge and neck pickups together or combine all three pickups for flexible tone that can meet the needs of any song. Enjoy smoother travel when using the tremolo bridge, thanks to the modern two-point synchronized design, which includes bent steel saddles for classic aesthetics.
A contoured neck heel and 4-bolt asymmetrical neck plate make it easy to comfortably reach the upper registers of the neck.The flatter 12”-radius fingerboard makes it easy to play fast leads and perform deep bends without fretting out. Locking short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free playing and enhanced tuning stability, along with quicker string changes.Melding classic Fender style and sound with upgraded modern components, the Deluxe Strat is perfect for players who need a wide variety of authentic Fender tones on tap.
Available finishes: 2-Color Sunburst (rosewood fingerboard), Black (rosewood fingerboard), Vintage Blonde (maple fingerboard), Sapphire Blue Transparent (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Strat HSS
PRESS RELEASE: Fat, hard-rockin’ sound and elegant Fender style unite in the Deluxe Strat HSS, a versatile tone machine with power to spare.
The rich, warm humbucking bridge pickup adds a touch of thickness to the instrument’s voice, while special electronics ensure traditional Strat tone is close at hand; ready to go at a moment’s notice. A time-tested performer on stage and in the studio, this graceful performer with smooth, comfortable playing feel will easily handle any sonic needs that arise.
Two noise-free, highly articulate Vintage Noiseless pickups inhabit the neck and middle positions, cranking out traditional, crisp Strat tones. The Twin Head Vintage humbucking pickup in the bridge position has moderate output, warm tone and even string response, as well as including a thick aluminum base plate to reduce magnetic interference.
For traditional Strat tones, simply tap the S-1 switch atop the volume knob to select the rear coil of the bridge pickup—voila, instant classic Strat sound. Enjoy smoother travel when using the tremolo bridge, thanks to the modern two-point synchronized design, which includes bent steel saddles for classic aesthetics.
A contoured neck heel and 4-bolt asymmetrical neck plate make it easy to comfortably reach the upper registers of the neck. The flatter 12”-radius fingerboard makes it easy to play fast leads and perform deep bends without fretting out. Locking short-post tuning machines provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free playing and enhanced tuning stability, along with quicker string changes.
Sporting authentic Fender style and versatile sound, the Deluxe Strat HSS is the ideal instrument for players who need a variety of tones for the stage or the studio.
Available finishes: Candy Apple Red (rosewood fingerboard), Tungsten (rosewood fingerboard), Tobacco Sunburst (maple fingerboard), Blizzard Pearl (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Tele Thinline
PRESS RELEASE: Light in weight, but not sound, the Deluxe Telecaster Thinline is crafted with timelessly elegant style and authentic Fender tone. Crisp and articulate, with a versatile voice that cuts through a busy mix, this stage-tested design is the ideal combination of modern features and traditional aesthetics. With a little bit of extra ‘magic’ up its sleeve, this instrument is as flexible as it is distinctly stylish.
Two noise-free, highly articulate Vintage Noiseless Tele pickups produce rich, detailed tone, with the balanced string response, definition and twang you’ve come to expect from a Tele. The semi-hollow construction imparts seductively warm overtones to the traditional Tele sound, creating a slightly throatier voice. Four-way switching adds an exciting dimension to the traditional Tele pickup combinations—position four combines the bridge and neck pickups in series for hotter output and punchier midrange.
Enjoy increased sustain and slightly thicker tone that complements the famous Tele twang, thanks to the modern six-saddle sting-through-body bridge with block saddles. A contoured neck heel and 4-bolt asymmetrical neck plate make it easy to comfortably reach the upper registers of the neck. The flatter 12”-radius fingerboard makes it easy to play fast leads and perform deep bends without fretting out.
Locking short-post tuning machines with vintage-style buttons provide increased break angle at the nut for buzz-free playing and enhanced tuning stability, along with quicker string changes.
Classic aesthetic touches include nickel/chrome hardware and a four-ply aged white pearloid pickguard, along with knurled flat-top control knobs and a black switch tip. For players who want classic Fender semi-hollowbody tone with a bit of edge, the Deluxe Telecaster Thinline is ready to step up with its modern features and authentic style.
Available finishes: 3-Color Sunburst (rosewood fingerboard), Candy Apple Red (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Precision Bass Special
PRESS RELEASE: For players who find themselves alternating between a variety musical styles at a moment’s notice, the Deluxe Precision Bass Special is the perfect companion on stage and in the studio. Designed for powerful, flexible tone with smooth playing feel, this robust and rich-sounding bass combines the best features of Fender’s classic basses to create a “hybrid” model with sleek, authentic Fender style but is packed with new tones.
There’s a wealth of useful tones hiding inside this bass’ pickups and electronics. Powered by a punchy vintage-style split-coil Precision Bass pickup in the middle position and a growling Vintage Noiseless™ Jazz Bass bridge pickup, this bass rises to any occasion. The robust control scheme includes a three-band active EQ with treble, mid and bass controls—each with boost and cut to accurately shape your tone—along with a pan pot for precision blending of the pickups’ potent sound.
The active/passive switch makes it easy to access both vintage-styled and modern voices, further extending this instrument’s sonic flexibility. The Fender HiMass bridge improves every note’s sustain and resonance, while enhancing the attack for lively tone that lets your sonic personality shine through. The “C”-shaped maple neck is comfortable for all playing styles and hosts a 1.5” synthetic bone nut and fast-playing 12”-radius fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets.
The alder body bears a durable gloss polyester finish that looks great under the spotlight while being tough enough to shrug off the abuse of gigging and traveling. Classic Precision Bass appointments include knurled flat-top control knobs, nickel/chrome hardware, black pickup covers, pearloid dot inlays and a 3-ply B/W/B pickguard. A pure tone machine with classic Fender sound and style, the Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special is a true performer, equally at home on stage and in the studio. Includes deluxe gig bag.
Available finishes: 3-Color Sunburst (maple fingerboard), Olympic White (rosewood fingerboard), Surf Pearl (rosewood fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Active Jazz Bass
PRESS RELEASE: Elegant and packed with versatile tones, the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass is ideal for bassists who need a flexible tone machine that looks great on stage.
Fender’s classic offset bass style is blended with powerful tone and smooth playing feel to create an instrument that punches well above its weight without breaking a working bassist’s wallet. On stage or in the studio, the rich, timeless Jazz Bass tone will easily find a home in any style of music.
Powered by a pair of growling Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass bridge pickups, this instrument’s bright, full sound easily cuts through a mix, ensuring the bass is heard clearly while retaining punch and low end authority. Active/passive switching makes it easy to access both vintage-styled and modern voices, further extending this instrument’s sonic flexibility.
The robust control scheme includes a three-band active EQ with treble, mid and bass controls—each with boost and cut to accurately shape your tone—along with a pan pot for precision blending of the pickups’ potent sound. The four-saddle Fender HiMass bridge improves every note’s sustain and resonance, while enhancing the attack for lively tone that lets your sonic personality shine through. The “C”-shaped maple neck is comfortable for all playing styles and hosts a 1.5” synthetic bone nut and fast-playing 12”-radius fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets for a familiar playing feel.
The alder body bears a durable gloss polyester finish that looks great under the spotlight while being tough enough to shrug off the abuse of gigging and traveling. Classic Jazz Bass appointments include vintage-style black plastic Jazz Bass control knobs, nickel/chrome hardware, black pickup covers, pearloid dot inlays and a 3-ply B/W/B pickguard.
Combining authentic design, modern performance and classic Fender tone, the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass rises to any playing occasion with style and sonic grace. Includes deluxe gig bag.
Available finishes: 3-Colour Sunburst (maple fingerboard), Olympic White (rosewood fingerboard), Surf Pearl (rosewood fingerboard), Natural (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V
PRESS RELEASE: Elegant and packed with versatile tones, the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V is ideal for 5-string bassists who need a flexible tone machine that looks great on stage.
Fender’s classic offset bass style is blended with powerful tone and smooth playing feel to create an instrument that punches well above its weight without breaking a working bassist’s wallet. On stage or in the studio, the rich, timeless Jazz Bass tone will easily find a home in any style of music.
Powered by a pair of growling Vintage Noiseless Jazz Bass bridge pickups, this instrument’s bright, full sound easily cuts through a mix, ensuring the bass is heard clearly while retaining punch and low end authority. Active/passive switching makes it easy to access both vintage-styled and modern voices, further extending this instrument’s sonic flexibility.
The robust control scheme includes a three-band active EQ with treble, mid and bass controls—each with boost and cut to accurately shape your tone—along with a pan pot for precision blending of the pickups’ potent sound. The five-saddle Fender HiMass bridge with chrome-plated zing saddles improves every note’s sustain and resonance, while enhancing the attack for lively tone that lets your sonic personality shine through. The “C”-shaped maple neck is comfortable for all playing styles and hosts a 1.5” synthetic bone nut and fast-playing 12”-radius fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets for a familiar playing feel.
The alder body bears a durable gloss polyester finish that looks great under the spotlight while being tough enough to shrug off the abuse of gigging and traveling. Classic Jazz Bass appointments include vintage-style black plastic Jazz Bass control knobs, nickel/chrome hardware, black pickup covers, pearloid dot inlays and a 3-ply B/W/B pickguard.
Combining authentic design, modern performance and classic Fender tone, the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V rises to any playing occasion with style and sonic grace. Includes deluxe gig bag.
Available finishes: 3-Color Sunburst (maple fingerboard), Olympic White (rosewood fingerboard), Surf Pearl (rosewood fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Dimension Bass
PRESS RELEASE: A bold entry into Fender’s legendary family of electric basses, the Deluxe Active Dimension Bass brings upgraded features and components to the working musician.
A true player’s instrument, designed for discerning bassists, this bass is ready to hit the stage with authentic Fender tone and standout modern style. Easy on the eyes (and the wallet) this instrument delivers at every level.
A pair of Dimension humbucking pickups powers this tonally diverse beast, offering rich, full-range sound with smooth highs, beefy lows and punchy mids that are just right for powering through a mix. The five-way pickup switch offers tons of tonal variety, allowing you to select any combination of pickups as well as using just the inner or outer coils. Combining the muscular 18V preamp and active three-band EQ with these versatile pickups unlocks a wealth of sonic variations that will match any song’s needs.
The modern “C”-shaped neck profile is ideal for all playing styles and makes it easy to play fleet-fingered lines. The contoured neck heel allows you easily reach the upper registers, while the 12”-radius fingerboard with medium jumbo frets is designed for comfort and speed. The HiMass bridge creates increased sustain along with enhanced intonation accuracy and tuning stability.The sleek contours of the double-cutaway body are designed for ergonomic comfort, hugging the player’s body while showing its Fender pedigree.
The stylishly functional aesthetic appointments include knurled flat-top control knobs, nickel/chrome hardware, 3-ply B/W/B pickguard and pearloid dot inlays. Offering pro-level performance at an affordable price, the Deluxe Active Dimension Bass is perfect for tonehounds who need a variety of tones night after night.
Available finishes: Olympic White (rosewood fingerboard), Aged Cherry Burst (rosewood fingerboard), Natural (maple fingerboard)
Fender Deluxe Dimension Bass V
PRESS RELEASE: A bold entry into Fender’s legendary family of electric basses, the Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V brings upgraded features and components to the working musician.
A true player’s instrument, designed for discerning bassists, this bass is ready to hit the stage with authentic Fender tone and standout modern style. Easy on the eyes (and the wallet) this instrument delivers at every level.
A pair of Dimension humbucking pickups powers this tonally diverse beast, offering rich, full-range sound with smooth highs, beefy lows and punchy mids that are just right for powering through a mix. The five-way pickup switch offers tons of tonal variety, allowing you to select any combination of pickups as well as using just the inner or outer coils. Combining the muscular 18V preamp and active three-band EQ with these versatile pickups unlocks a wealth of sonic variations that will match any song’s needs.
The modern “C”-shaped neck profile is ideal for all playing styles and makes it easy to play fleet-fingered lines. The contoured neck heel allows you easily reach the upper registers, while the 12”-radius fingerboard with medium jumbo frets is designed for comfort and speed. The HiMass bridge creates increased sustain along with enhanced intonation accuracy and tuning stability.The sleek contours of the double-cutaway body are designed for ergonomic comfort, hugging the player’s body while showing its Fender pedigree.
The stylishly functional aesthetic appointments include knurled flat-top control knobs, nickel/chrome hardware, 3-ply B/W/B pickguard and pearloid dot inlays. Offering pro-level performance at an affordable price, the Deluxe Active Dimension Bass V is perfect for tonehounds who need a variety of tones night after night.
Available finishes: Olympic White (rosewood fingerboard), Aged Cherry Burst (rosewood fingerboard), Natural (maple fingerboard)