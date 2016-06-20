Summer NAMM 2016: Evolution Guitars launches world's first modular guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2016: Regular NAMM-goers may have spotted Evolution Guitars at the show over the past couple of the years, but this year, the company plans to release its design for the first modular guitar to the public.

Four different faceplate sound profiles are available for the guitar: metal, jazz, rock/blues and hip-hop - the modular design means these can be swapped at will, and allows one guitar to possess an unlimited variety of tones and styles.

Each faceplate retails for around half the cost of the full guitar, although Players Package and Studio Package bundles will offer discounted bundles. Players keen to put their own stamp on the guitar can also work with Evolution Guitars Custom Shop to create customised faceplates.

We don't know much about specs so far, but the modular design packs a semi-hollow body, and cavities for two humbuckers - GHS provides the strings, while GuitarHeads.net supplies the faceplates' pickups.

The designs have been two years in the making, but there's no word on pricing yet. We look forward to a more in-depth video of those faceplates in action soon…