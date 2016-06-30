Summer NAMM 2016: EVH introduces 5150III EL34 amp head and Wolfgang Striped Special guitar

EL34s fuelled Eddie Van Halen’s playing on the early Van Halen albums, so we're thrilled to see the arrival of this sharply finished 100-watter.

The EL34 power valves offer a modern take on the classic British sound, but promise “more sustain and versatility than ever before”.

Three channels are on offer: channel one is pure clean, while channels two and three handle the gainier side of things, with some serious compression and saturation on tap.

Other features include a rear-panel resonance control section to tweak the low-frequency response for each channel, plus a bias testing and adjustment port to fine-tune your tubes.