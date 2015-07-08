SUMMER NAMM 2015: TC Electronic unveils BodyRez Acoustic Pickup Enhancer pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2015: Danish pedal co TC Electronic has further honed its sights on acoustic guitar players with the launch of the BodyRez Acoustic Pickup Enhancer.

As the name suggests, the BodyRez aims to enhance the sound and resonance of piezo-equipped electro-acoustics, removing the quacky, flat tone sometimes associated with these acoustic pickup systems.

The BodyRez achieves its effect by running acoustic sounds through pre-configured filters and subtle compression, and promises to "restore the natural tone and feel of acoustic instruments" via the use of the pedal's lone body knob.

In addition, the pedal features built-in phase reversal to limit low-end feedback, true bypass switching and a mute function for switching guitars.

The BodyRez is available from 29 September for £70/$99.99/€99 - check out the video above and head over to TC Electronic for more info.