SUMMER NAMM 2015: ESP launches LTD SN series electric guitars and koa-topped Deluxe models

SUMMER NAMM 2015: Fine purveyor of pointy headstocks ESP has branched out from its usual modus operandi with the launch of the traditional-vibed SN series plus koa tops for its EC-1000 and M-1000 models.

Japanese guitarists have been able to pick up SN series models for a number of years, but this is the first time the guitars have been made available to the rest of the world.

The series comprises six new LTD Deluxe 1000 models, some of which pack Fishman's cutting-edge Fluence pickups, while two of ESP's existing LTD Deluxe models have been given a limited Hawaiian koa top revamp – scroll through the gallery to see the new guitars in all their glory.

The LTD SN series and Koa LTD Deluxe 1000 Series will be available in the Autumn, with prices yet to be announced. Head over to ESP Guitars for more.