SUMMER NAMM 2015: ESP launches LTD SN series electric guitars and koa-topped Deluxe models
ESP at Summer NAMM 2015
SUMMER NAMM 2015: Fine purveyor of pointy headstocks ESP has branched out from its usual modus operandi with the launch of the traditional-vibed SN series plus koa tops for its EC-1000 and M-1000 models.
Japanese guitarists have been able to pick up SN series models for a number of years, but this is the first time the guitars have been made available to the rest of the world.
The series comprises six new LTD Deluxe 1000 models, some of which pack Fishman's cutting-edge Fluence pickups, while two of ESP's existing LTD Deluxe models have been given a limited Hawaiian koa top revamp – scroll through the gallery to see the new guitars in all their glory.
The LTD SN series and Koa LTD Deluxe 1000 Series will be available in the Autumn, with prices yet to be announced. Head over to ESP Guitars for more.
LTD SN-1000FR/FM/Maple
- Aqua Marine finish
- Basswood body
- Flamed maple top
- Bolt-on maple U-shaped neck
- Maple fingerboard
- 24 extra jumbo frets
- Floyd Rose vibrato
- EMG 85 (bridge) and SA (middle/neck) active pickups
LTD SN-1000FR/FM/Rosewood
- Copper Sunburst finish
- Basswood body
- Flamed maple top
- Bolt-on maple U-shaped neck
- Rosewood fingerboard
- 24 extra jumbo frets
- Floyd Rose vibrato
- EMG 85 (bridge) and SA (middle/neck) active pickups
LTD SN-1000FR/Rosewood
- Charcoal Metallic finish
- Alder body
- Bolt-on maple U-shaped neck
- Rosewood fingerboard
- 24 extra jumbo frets
- Floyd Rose vibrato
- Two Fishman Fluence humbuckers (ceramic bridge and Alnico neck)
LTD SN-1000W/Maple/PW
- Pearl White finish
- Alder body
- Bolt-on maple U-shaped neck
- Maple fingerboard
- 22 extra jumbo frets
- Wilkinson VSVG vibrato
- Seymour Duncan Custom 5/SSL-3/SSL-3 pickups
LTD SN-1000W/Rosewood
- Charcoal Metallic finish with white pickguard
- Alder body
- Bolt-on maple U-shaped neck
- Rosewood fingerboard
- 22 extra jumbo frets
- Wilkinson VSVG vibrato
- Seymour Duncan Custom 5/SSL-3/SSL-3 pickups
LTD SN-1000W/Maple/TSB
- Tobacco Sunburst finish
- Alder body
- Bolt-on maple U-shaped neck
- Maple fingerboard
- 22 extra jumbo frets
- Wilkinson VSVG vibrato
- Three Fishman Fluence single-coil pickups
LTD EC-1000 KOA
- Koa veneer top
- Mahogany body
- Set-through construction
- Five-piece mahogany/bubinga U-shaped neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- 24 frets
- 24.75” scale length
- Seymour Duncan Custom 5 (neck) and Jazz (bridge) pickups
- Black hardware
LTD M-1000 KOA
- Koa veneer top
- Mahogany body
- Neck-through-body construction
- Five-piece maple/bubinga neck
- Ebony fingerboard
- 24 extra jumbo frets
- 25.5” scale length
- Floyd Rose vibrato
- DiMarzio ST-2 custom passive pickups