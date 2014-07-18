SUMMER NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars introduces Ray Benson signature model
SUMMER NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars introduces Ray Benson signature model
SUMMER NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars continued their 10th Anniversary celebration at the Summer NAMM in fine style by introducing their collaboration with guitar legend Ray Benson.
The nine-time Grammy winner, founder and frontman for the revered country western swing band Asleep At The Wheel, was on hand to show off his signature model, the Thinline T486-RB.
A closer look
The T486-RB Ray Benson signature model is a double cutaway featuring deluxe laminate top, back and sides, with ivoroid binding throughout the body, neck and headstock.
The maple neck features an ebony fingerboard adorned with standard pearl block inlays. The guitar is a 24 3/4” scale length between the 1 3/4” bone nut and nickel Gotoh tunomatic bridge. Additional nickel hardware includes Gotoh tuners.
RB
Handwound Lollar pickups include an El Rayo at the neck with a Low Wound Imperial at the bridge. Nickel control knobs feature one volume, one tone, and 3-way selector switch.
The guitar is completed with a custom-sized black pickguard and is finished in a transparent red satin with a custom designed “RB” logo branded between the trapeze style tailpiece. D’Addario strings and hardshell case included.
For more information, visit Eastman Guitars.