SUMMER NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars introduces Ray Benson signature model

The man, the myth... the guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2014: Eastman Guitars continued their 10th Anniversary celebration at the Summer NAMM in fine style by introducing their collaboration with guitar legend Ray Benson.

The nine-time Grammy winner, founder and frontman for the revered country western swing band Asleep At The Wheel, was on hand to show off his signature model, the Thinline T486-RB.