SUMMER NAMM 2013: Vox unveils Mini3 G2 amp

SUMMER NAMM 2013: Vox has launched the next generation of the MINI3 portable modelling amp, the G2.

The new MINI3 G2 features the new Vox Bassilator circuit, which enables the amp to produce ultra-low frequencies, as well as 11 amp models, eight effects and separate mic and guitar inputs.

Introducing the MINI3 G2 - the next-generation model of the MINI3, the definitive portable modeling amplifier

Features VOX's original Bassilator circuit for dramatically enhanced tone!

Main Features

Eleven authentic built-in amp models distilled from VOX's Valvetronix technology

Wide range of tones from sparkly cleans all the way to high-gain distortion

Usable with a variety of instruments such as electric guitars, acoustic-electric guitars, and keyboards

New Bassilator circuit - delivers a rich low end, especially with high-gain models

Enhanced compressor, chorus, flanger, tremolo, delay, and reverb

Dual power options - use the included AC adaptor or enjoy up to 10 hours of musical portability with six AA batteries

Dedicated mic input with separate volume and reverb/delay controls - ideal for vocals

AUX input jack - connect your MP3 player or other audio source and jam along

Built-in tuner - never play out of tune!

Convenient carrying strap is included for true on-the-go mobility

Three color choices: rock-ready black, vintage ivory, or traditional VOX livery featuring the signature brown diamond grille cloth

Featuring sophisticated looks, compact construction, battery power, and modeling technology inherited from the Valvetronix series of amps, the MINI3 is the definitive portable modeling amp. We now present to you the next generation of this portable rocker, the MINI3 G2! VOX's new Bassilator circuit delivers a powerful tone with solid bass frequencies that can be heard even at low volumes. The onboard effects have also been improved, offering added realism to an already great design. With the incredibly portable MINI3 G2, you'll be well equipped whether you're at home or on the go.

Extensive range of 11 realistic amp models

The MINI3 G2 delivers 11 accurate and authentic amp models which allow you to play a broad range of styles and genres. Starting with the coveted British VOX tone, the MINI3 G2 also nails sounds from classic vintage, modern high-gain, and rare boutique amps. The acclaimedmodeling technology inherited from the Valvetronix series of amps allows the MINI3 G2 to reproduce the rich, warm sounds associated with tube amps.

The Bassilator Circuit

The newly designed VOX Bassilator circuit enables the amp to produce ultra-low frequencies, well past what the EQ is capable of. This is especially effective on high-gain models where it gives the amp a full, deep sound that's great for heavier styles of music. In other words, you'll get a big sound in a small package!

Not just for electric guitar

The "LINE" model gives you a pristine clean tone that's ideal for use with an acoustic-electric guitar. The natural resonance of your acoustic instrument will shine through for those times when you need some extra sonic support. Additionally, the ability to use line connections from a keyboard or Mp3 player makes the MINI3 G2 a great portable PA system as well.

Easy-to-use effects

The MINI3 G2's great sounding effects will help put the final touches on your tone. This second generation MINI3 features even better sounding effects than the first. The effects section offers a compressor, chorus, flanger, and tremolo. There is also a dedicated section for reverb and delay where you can add that extra touch to create your own signature sound.

Even beginners will find editing effects easy - a turn of the knob lets you control which effect to use and how much of it you hear. The tap tempo button makes syncing the delay time to the tempo a breeze!

Ultra-portable freedom and mobility

As its name suggests, the MINI3 G2 is very compact and easy to take with you wherever you go. Use the included detachable strap to carry the amp by hand, or connect a guitar strap for over-the-shoulder convenience when your hands are full. The amp weighs a mere 6.61 pounds (3 kg), so you won't get tired carrying it around town. You can even stop for a practice session or performance on the way! Six AA alkaline batteries provide up to 10 hours of on-the-go power, making it ideal for outdoor use and street performances. Also included is an AC adapter for connecting to a power outlet.

Versatile connections for the singer/performer

In addition to the main guitar input, the MINI3 G2 has a separate mic input, complete with its own volume control and reverb/delay send. Plus, we've included a convenient AUX input jack so you can connect your MP3 player or other audio source. Jam along to your favorite tunes, practice those tricky licks, or play with pre-recorded backing tracks for a full-fledged performance - all by yourself!

Continuing the VOX design tradition

Sound quality goes without saying, but VOX's inimitable sense of design is another real attraction of this amp. The MINI3 carries on VOX trademarks such as diamond grille cloth and textured vinyl cladding, making it a tasteful addition to any room. In addition to our proven and popular black, the MINI3 is also available in a vintage-flavored ivory or the classic VOX look with brown diamond grille cloth.

Amp models (11 types)

BTQ CLEAN, BLACK 2x12, TWEED 4x10, AC15, AC30TB, UK '70S, UK '80S, UK '90S, CALI METAL, US HIGAIN, LINE

Effects (8 types)

Compression, Chorus, Flanger, Tremolo, Delay/Reverb (Analog, Tape echo, Spring, and Room)