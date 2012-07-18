Summer NAMM 2012 video: Martin Guitar unveils the Retro series of acoustics

Image 1 of 2 Chris Thomas of Martin Guitar with the new D-45E Retro acoustic (Image credit: Joe Bosso) Summer NAMM 2012 video: Martin Guitar unveils the Retro series of acousytics

Image 2 of 2 The real Man In Black played an original D-45. Our celebrity impersonator poses with the D-45E Retro. (Image credit: Joe Bosso) Summer NAMM 2012 video: Martin Guitar unveils the Retro series of acousytics



Paying homage to the pre-war Martin guitars of the 1930s and 1940s (often cited as the company's "golden era") Martin unveiled its new Retro series of acoustics at Summer NAMM in Nashville.

In the above video, Chris Thomas of Martin Guitar shows off the new D-45E Retro. Other models in the line include the D-18E Retro, HD-28E Retro, and OM-28E Retro.

After explaining the design properties of the Retro series, Thomas lets loose with some fanciful strumming.