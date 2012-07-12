Summer NAMM 2012: 7 new Gretsch Electromatic hollowbody guitars and basses
Gretsch G5422DC-12 Electromatic Hollow Body 12-string
Summer NAMM 2012 kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee today, but we've already had some early announcements, including these extremely desirable new hollowbody additions to the Gretsch Electromatic series. Click through the gallery to see the new models and read the press releases.
Gretsch G5422DC-12 Electromatic Hollow Body
The G5422DC-12 Electromatic Hollow Body 12-string sparkles with the lushly full and distinctively chiming sound that only comes from doubling the number of strings on a fine Gretsch guitar. Further, it features two dynamic new “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups, which endow the latest generation of Electromatic hollow-body models with an electrifying new voice and identity.
Full and balanced 12-string tone emanates from its bound double-cutaway hollow body, which features sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, silver plexi pickguard, three- position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge and “G” cutout tailpiece, vintage-style open-back tuners and chrome hardware. Available in Black and Sunburst.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Gretsch Guitars
Gretsch G5422TDCG Electromatic Hollow Body
When the Gretsch R&D team recently unearthed a Baldwin-era Filter’Tron pickup with knockout punch and phenomenal twang, they incorporated its DNA into dynamic new “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups, which now endow Electromatic hollow-body instruments such as the G5422TDCG with an electrifying new voice and identity.
The G5422TDCG Electromatic Hollow Body is a sharp new Gretsch guitar with a bound double-cutaway hollow body featuring sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, gold plexi pickguard, three-position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby-licensed B60G vibrato tailpiece, vintage-style open-back tuners and gold-plated hardware. Available in Snow Crest White.
Gretsch G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body
When the Gretsch R&D team recently unearthed a Baldwin-era Filter’Tron pickup with knockout punch and phenomenal twang, they incorporated its DNA into dynamic new “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups, which now endow Electromatic hollow-body instruments such as the G5420T with an electrifying new voice and identity.
The G5420T Electromatic Hollow Body is a sharp new Gretsch guitar with a bound single-cutaway hollow body featuring sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, silver plexi pickguard, three-position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, vintage-style open-back tuners and chrome- plated hardware. Available in Black, Orange, Sunburst and Aspen Green.
Gretsch G5420LH Electromatic Hollow Body Left-Hand
When the Gretsch R&D team recently unearthed a Baldwin-era Filter’Tron pickup with knockout punch and phenomenal twang, they incorporated its DNA into dynamic new “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups, which now endow Electromatic hollow-body instruments such as the G5420LH with an electrifying new voice and identity.
The G5420LH Electromatic Hollow Body left-handed model is a sharp new Gretsch guitar with a bound single-cutaway hollow body featuring sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, silver plexi pickguard, three- position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge and harp tailpiece, vintage- style open-back tuners and chrome-plated hardware. Available in Orange and Aspen Green.
Gretsch G5442BDC Electromatic Hollow Body Short Scale Bass
The G5442BDC Electromatic Hollow Body Short-Scale Bass is a stylishly seismic new Gretsch bass guitar with a comfortably short scale (30 and a quarter-inch) and armed with two powerful new “Black Top” Filter’Tron bass pickups that endow it with an electrifying deep-end voice and identity.
Its double-cutaway hollow and bound body resonates with full bass tone and balance, and features sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, three-position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based four-saddle Adjusto-Matic bridge and “G”-cutout tailpiece. Available in Black and Red.
Gretsch G5440LSB Electromatic Hollow Body Long Scale Bass
The G5440LS Electromatic Hollow Body Long-Scale Bass is a stylishly seismic new Gretsch bass guitar armed with two powerful new “Black Top” Filter’Tron bass pickups that endow it with an electrifying deep-end voice and identity.
Its single-cutaway hollow and bound body resonates with full bass tone and balance, and features sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, three-position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based four-saddle Adjusto-Matic bridge and “G”-cutout tailpiece. Available in Black and Orange.
Gretsch G5422TDC Electromatic Hollow Body
When the Gretsch R&D team recently unearthed a Baldwin-era Filter’Tron pickup with knockout punch and phenomenal twang, they incorporated its DNA into dynamic new “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups, which now endow Electromatic hollow-body instruments such as the G5422TDC with an electrifying new voice and identity.
The G5422TDC Electromatic Hollow Body is a sharp new Gretsch guitar with a bound double-cutaway hollow body featuring sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, silver plexi pickguard, three-position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood- based Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, vintage-style open-back tuners and chrome- plated hardware. Available in Black, Red and Walnut Stain.
