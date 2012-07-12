Summer NAMM 2012: 7 new Gretsch Electromatic hollowbody guitars and basses

Summer NAMM 2012 kicks off in Nashville, Tennessee today, but we've already had some early announcements, including these extremely desirable new hollowbody additions to the Gretsch Electromatic series. Click through the gallery to see the new models and read the press releases.

Gretsch G5422DC-12 Electromatic Hollow Body

The G5422DC-12 Electromatic Hollow Body 12-string sparkles with the lushly full and distinctively chiming sound that only comes from doubling the number of strings on a fine Gretsch guitar. Further, it features two dynamic new “Black Top” Filter’Tron pickups, which endow the latest generation of Electromatic hollow-body models with an electrifying new voice and identity.

Full and balanced 12-string tone emanates from its bound double-cutaway hollow body, which features sound-post bracing and elegant bound f holes. Other features include a maple neck, bound rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and hump-block pearloid inlays, silver plexi pickguard, three- position pickup switch, classic “G” arrow control knobs, rosewood-based Adjusto-Matic bridge and “G” cutout tailpiece, vintage-style open-back tuners and chrome hardware. Available in Black and Sunburst.

