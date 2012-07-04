Summer NAMM 2012: 5 new guitars for Squier Vintage Modified range
Squier Vintage Modified Jaguar
The buzz
The first 'authentically styled' Jaguar in the Vintage Modified range. In contrast to the older VM Jaguar HH, the new VM Jaguar has a vibrato, proper dual-circuit switching and Duncan Designed single-coil pickups.
Video
Tech specs
Body: Basswood
Body Shape: Jaguar
Series: Vintage Modified
Neck: Maple, 'C' shape
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Finger Board Radius: 9.5-inches (24.1 cm)
Frets: Medium jumbo
Scale Length: 24-inches (61 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650-inches (42 mm)
Hardware: Chrome
Tuning Keys: Vintage-style chrome
Bridge: Vintage-style with non-locking floating vibrato
Pickguard: (500,505) Tortoiseshell, (509,557) 3-ply white/black/white
Pickups: Duncan Designed JG-101B single-coil, Duncan Designed JG-101N single-coil
Pickup Switching: Neck pickup only (rhythm circuit); neck only, neck and bridge, bridge only (lead circuit)
Controls: Circuit selector switch, rhythm circuit volume and tone, lead circuit volume and tone, pickup on/off switches, tone circuit switch
Strings: NPS, Gauges: .009, .011, .016, .024, .032, .042
Unique Features: Duncan Designed pickups, vintage-style bridge and floating vibrato (non-locking), gold-and-black Squier logo, engraved neck plate, parchment dot position inlays
Squier Vintage Modified Jazzmaster
The buzz
Like the Vintage Modified Jaguar, the new VM Jazzmaster represents an affordable version of the classic Fender model with a more traditional setup than its hardtail-equipped predecessor.
Video
Tech specs
Body: Basswood
Body Shape: Jazzmaster
Series: Vintage Modified
Neck: Maple, 'C' shape
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Finger Board Radius: 9.5-inches (24.1 cm)
Frets: 21, medium jumbo
Scale Length: 25-inches (63.5 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650 inches (42 mm)
Hardware: Chrome
Tuning Keys: Vintage-style chrome
Bridge: Vintage-style with non-locking floating vibrato
Pickguard: (500,505) Tortoiseshell, (509,572) 3-ply white/black/white
Pickups: Duncan Designed JM-101B single-coil Jazzmaster pickup with Alnico 5 magnets, Duncan Designed JM-101N single-coil Jazzmaster pickup with Alnico 5 magnets
Pickup Switching: Neck pickup only (rhythm circuit); neck only, neck and bridge, bridge only (lead circuit)
Strings: NPS, Gauges: .009, .011, .016, .024, .032, .042
Unique Features: Duncan Designed pickups, vintage-style bridge and floating vibrato (non-locking), gold-and-black Squier logo, engraved neck plate, parchment dot position inlays
Squier Vintage Modified Mustang
The buzz
The first ever Vintage Modified Mustang is a fairly straight-down-the-line interpretation of its bigger Fender-branded brother, albeit with one eye on the purse strings. Featuring a vibrato bridge, Duncan Designed single-coil pickups and dual pickup switches. We want one and we want it now.
Video
Tech specs
Body: Basswood
Body Shape: Mustang
Series: Vintage Modified
Neck: Maple, 'C' shape
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Finger Board Radius: 9.5-inches (24.1 cm)
Frets: 22, medium jumbo
Scale Length: 24-inches (61 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650-inches (42 mm)
Hardware: Chrome
Tuning Keys: Vintage-style white-tipped
Bridge: Floating bridge with Dynamic Vibrato tailpiece
Pickguard: (540) White pearloid, (541,572) tortoiseshell
Pickups: Duncan Designed SC-101B single-coil, Duncan Designed SC-101N single-coil
Pickup Switching: On/off, phase slider switch for each pickup (in/out)
Controls: On/off, phase slider switch for each pickup (in/out), master volume, master tone
Strings: NPS, .010-.046 Gauges
Unique Features: Duncan Designed pickups, floating bridge with dynamic vibrato tailpiece, white-tipped tuning machines, gold-and-black Squier logo, engraved neck plate, parchment dot position inlays, vintage appropriate gap between the control plate and the pickguard
Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Deluxe
The buzz
Based on the 1970s Fender Telecaster Deluxe, the main point of interest is that it's equipped with Fender's Wide Range humbuckers, which promise 'vintage tone and authenticity.' We also like the period-correct amp-style control knobs, which also featured on the VM Tele Custom and Tele Custom II.
Video
Tech specs
Body: Basswood
Body Shape: Telecaster
Body Finish: Gloss polyester
Series: Vintage Modified
Neck: Maple, 'C' shape
Fingerboard: Maple
Finger Board Radius: 12-inch radius (305 mm)
Frets: 21, medium jumbo
Scale Length: 25.5-inches (64.8 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650-inches (42 mm)
Hardware: Chrome
Tuning Keys: Vintage-style chrome
Bridge: Chrome string-through-body Telecaster with six stamped saddles
Pickguard: 3-Ply black/white/black
Pickups: Wide Range humbucking pickup (bridge), Wide Range humbucking pickup (neck)
Pickup Switching: 3-position toggle: Position 1. bridge pickup, Position 2. bridge and neck pickups, Position 3. neck pickup
Controls: Volume 1. (neck pickup), Tone 1. (neck pickup), Volume 2. (bridge pickup), Tone 2. (bridge pickup)
Strings: NPS, Gauges: .009, .011, .016, .024, .032, .042
Unique Features: Wide Range humbucking pickups, black skirted amp control knobs, black dot position inlays, belly cut, gold-and-black Squier logo
Squier Vintage Modified Telecaster Custom
The buzz
Not to be confused with the VM Tele Custom and VM Tele Custom II, the VM Telecaster Custom uses a single Fender Wide Range humbucker in the neck position and a Duncan Designed single-coil in the bridge, which should allow for a fair bit of tonal flexibility.
Video
Tech specs
Body: Basswood
Body Shape: Telecaster
Series: Vintage Modified
Neck: Maple, 'C' shape
Fingerboard: Maple
Finger Board Radius: 9.5-inches (24.1 cm)
Frets: 21, medium jumbo
Scale Length: 25.5-inches (64.8 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650-inches (42 mm)
Hardware: Chrome
Tuning Keys: Vintage-style chrome
Bridge: String-through-body with three chrome barrel saddles
Pickguard: 3-ply black/white/black
Pickups: Duncan Designed TE-101B single-coil (Bridge), Wide Range humbucking pickup (Neck)
Pickup Switching: 3-position toggle: Position 1. Bridge pickup, Position 2. Bridge and neck pickups, Position 3. Neck pickup
Controls: Volume 1. (Neck pickup), Tone 1. (Neck pickup), Volume 2. (Bridge pickup), Tone 2. (Bridge pickup)
Strings: NPS, Gauges: .009, .011, .016, .024, .032, .042
Unique Features: Wide Range humbucking neck pickup, Duncan Designed bridge pickup, black skirted amp knobs, black dot position inlays, gold-and-black Squier logo