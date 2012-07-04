Summer NAMM 2012: 5 new guitars for Squier Vintage Modified range

The buzz

The first ever Vintage Modified Mustang is a fairly straight-down-the-line interpretation of its bigger Fender-branded brother, albeit with one eye on the purse strings. Featuring a vibrato bridge, Duncan Designed single-coil pickups and dual pickup switches. We want one and we want it now.

Video

Tech specs

Body: Basswood

Body Shape: Mustang

Series: Vintage Modified

Neck: Maple, 'C' shape

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Finger Board Radius: 9.5-inches (24.1 cm)

Frets: 22, medium jumbo

Scale Length: 24-inches (61 cm)

Nut Width: 1.650-inches (42 mm)

Hardware: Chrome

Tuning Keys: Vintage-style white-tipped

Bridge: Floating bridge with Dynamic Vibrato tailpiece

Pickguard: (540) White pearloid, (541,572) tortoiseshell

Pickups: Duncan Designed SC-101B single-coil, Duncan Designed SC-101N single-coil

Pickup Switching: On/off, phase slider switch for each pickup (in/out)

Controls: On/off, phase slider switch for each pickup (in/out), master volume, master tone

Strings: NPS, .010-.046 Gauges

Unique Features: Duncan Designed pickups, floating bridge with dynamic vibrato tailpiece, white-tipped tuning machines, gold-and-black Squier logo, engraved neck plate, parchment dot position inlays, vintage appropriate gap between the control plate and the pickguard