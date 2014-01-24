NAMM 2014: Six new Jim Dunlop pedals

NAMM 2014: As usual, Jim Dunlop has prepared a bevy of stompbox treats for us and this year's batch includes the Clyde McCoy Cry Baby, Echoplex Preamp, DVP1XL volume, MXR Uni-Vibe, MXR Bass Preamp and MXR FET Driver.

We've taken the full press releases, pics and prices points for all of the new pedals and assembled them into handy gallery form for your perusal. Enjoy!

Head to JimDunlop.com for more information on the products in this gallery.

Clyde McCoy Cry Baby Wah Wah

PRESS RELEASE: The CM95 Clyde McCoy® by Cry Baby® Wah Wah is a tribute to the first production wah wah ever made. This modernized classic captures the throaty voice and expressive sweep of the original while offering gigging players the consistency and convenience they need on the road.

As heirs to the wah wah lineage and guardians of its legacy, Dunlop drew from decades of wah wah design and building experience to ensure that the CM95

faithfully represents the tone and spirit of the very first wah wah. Years ago, we inherited the original tooling and machinery used to design and manufacture the first Clyde McCoy pedals from the Thomas Organ Company and Jen Electronica. Combining these resources with our own 30+ years of experience developing and manufacturing wah wahs allowed us to create the most fitting tribute to the original Clyde McCoy Wah Wah.

The most important element of any wah wah pedal is its voice. The Thomas Organ Company and Jen Electronica used a special component called a Halo™ inductor to give the original Clyde McCoy pedals their highly-coveted smooth vocal quality. Because of the way those original Halo inductors were built, however, they often added undesirable microphonic noise. Our engineers created the Dunlop HI01 Halo Inductor to solve this problem, updating the original design with a stabilized cup core to preserve the unique Clyde McCoy sound while minimizing unpleasant microphonics.

The rest of the CM95’s circuitry is just as faithful to its forebear, featuring thru-hole components built into a classic housing with a premium pot, switch, and jacks. Now, you can take the classic Clyde McCoy sound out on the road and leave your vintage wah wah safely at home.