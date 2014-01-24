NAMM 2014: Six new Jim Dunlop pedals
Clyde McCoy Cry Baby Wah Wah
NAMM 2014: As usual, Jim Dunlop has prepared a bevy of stompbox treats for us and this year's batch includes the Clyde McCoy Cry Baby, Echoplex Preamp, DVP1XL volume, MXR Uni-Vibe, MXR Bass Preamp and MXR FET Driver.
We've taken the full press releases, pics and prices points for all of the new pedals and assembled them into handy gallery form for your perusal.
Head to JimDunlop.com for more information on the products in this gallery.
PRESS RELEASE: The CM95 Clyde McCoy® by Cry Baby® Wah Wah is a tribute to the first production wah wah ever made. This modernized classic captures the throaty voice and expressive sweep of the original while offering gigging players the consistency and convenience they need on the road.
As heirs to the wah wah lineage and guardians of its legacy, Dunlop drew from decades of wah wah design and building experience to ensure that the CM95
faithfully represents the tone and spirit of the very first wah wah. Years ago, we inherited the original tooling and machinery used to design and manufacture the first Clyde McCoy pedals from the Thomas Organ Company and Jen Electronica. Combining these resources with our own 30+ years of experience developing and manufacturing wah wahs allowed us to create the most fitting tribute to the original Clyde McCoy Wah Wah.
The most important element of any wah wah pedal is its voice. The Thomas Organ Company and Jen Electronica used a special component called a Halo™ inductor to give the original Clyde McCoy pedals their highly-coveted smooth vocal quality. Because of the way those original Halo inductors were built, however, they often added undesirable microphonic noise. Our engineers created the Dunlop HI01 Halo Inductor to solve this problem, updating the original design with a stabilized cup core to preserve the unique Clyde McCoy sound while minimizing unpleasant microphonics.
The rest of the CM95’s circuitry is just as faithful to its forebear, featuring thru-hole components built into a classic housing with a premium pot, switch, and jacks. Now, you can take the classic Clyde McCoy sound out on the road and leave your vintage wah wah safely at home.
- Faithfully represents the tone and spirit of the very first wah wah pedal
- Proprietary Halo™ inductor reproduces the Clyde McCoy’s famous vocal sound while minimizing microphonic noise due to its stabilized cup core
- Thru-hole components built into a classic housing with premium hardware
Echoplex Preamp
PRESS RELEASE: When the Echoplex® EP-3 came out, guitar players were hooked by the way its preamp sweetened up their sound. Soon, the EP-3 made its way onto the records of top guitar players—from Jimmy Page to Eric Johnson—as much for its tone conditioning ability as its tape echo effect. Now, you can put the EP-3’s legendary secret sauce right on your pedalboard.
Dunlop’s EP101 Echoplex Preamp recreates the magic of the EP-3’s front end, featuring a Field-effect Transistor (FET) just like the original and following the exact same signal path. The Gain control allows you to boost your signal by up to +11dB, with light asymmetrical clipping at higher settings for a bit of nice organic grit.
The Echoplex Preamp runs on standard 9-volt power and contains power management circuitry to guarantee constant headroom performance throughout the normal life of a 9-volt battery. With a heavy-duty Phase 90-sized housing, a replica EP-3 knob, true bypass switching and a status LED, the Echoplex Preamp is built to take a beating on the road so you can leave your fragile vintage piece at home.
- The EP-3’s legendary tone conditioning mojo in a Phase 90-sized box
- Adds up to +11dB of gain
- Light overdrive at higher levels
- True Bypass
SHIPPING FEBRUARY 2014
DVP1XL Volume (XL)
PRESS RELEASE: Create incredibly smooth volume swells or control your effect pedal parameters with the Dunlop DVP1XL Volume (XL), big brother to the DVP3.
Featuring a larger footprint, the DVP1XL is solidly-built in an aluminum chassis with aggressive non-slip tread. Our patent-pending Band Drive allows for a smooth range of motion without the fear of breakage or change in feel or range, and for maximum comfort and precision, the DVP1XL’s rocker tension is fully adjustable.
When using the DVP1XL as an expression pedal, you can use the internal pot to set the minimum level of the parameter you’re controlling with the rocker. If you want to reverse the function of the heel-down and toe-down positions, the DVP1XL has an internal switch that allows you to do so.
Along with Volume, FX and Output jacks, the DVP1XL also features a convenient Tuner output for silent tuning onstage.
- Control your volume levels or effects pedals with exacting precision
- Big brother to the DVP3 Volume (X) for players who want a larger footprint
- Pat. Pending Band Drive for frictionless, highly reliable action
- Fully adjustable rocker tension
SHIPPING MARCH 2014
MXR Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato
PRESS RELEASE: The Uni-Vibe® Chorus/Vibrato is one of the most iconic effects in music history. Since the late ’60s, groundbreaking guitar players have used it to expand the tonal and textural palette of the electric guitar.
The MXR® team has just remastered the classic effect for modern players. The MXR Chorus/Vibrato delivers the same chewy, Leslie-sounding goodness with a smaller footprint.
With its simple three-knob interface, you can dial up the iconic effect to your taste in short order. First, use the VIBE switch to select either Chorus Mode—dry signal mixed with pitch-shifted signal—or Vibrato Mode—only pitch-shifted signal. Then, use the LEVEL control to set the effect volume, the SPEED control to set the sweep rate, and the DEPTH control to set overall intensity.
The MXR Uni-Vibe Chorus/Vibrato comes in a Phase 90-sized housing—a fraction of the size and weight of the original Uni-Vibe pedal—and features true bypass switching. Perfect for taking this lush, swirly pedal out on the road.
- Legendary effect in a smaller housing
- Chorus mode sounds rich, lush
- Vibrato delivers a deep, shimmering texture
- True bypass switching
SHIPPING FEBRUARY 2014
MXR Bass Preamp
PRESS RELEASE: The MXR® Bass Preamp combines a pristine bass preamp with a studio-quality Direct Out in a Phase 90-sized box, providing clear tone without hogging precious pedalboard space.
Use it to add a new voice to an old passive bass, sweeten up any amp, or put some special sauce on a particular song. Dial it in just the way you want it and send it straight to the house—pre or post-EQ.
The Bass Preamp features separate Input and Output level controls and a 3-band EQ section with sweepable midrange—from 250hz to 1khz—for extensive tonal flexibility. It’s all delivered super clean with high headroom thanks to our own Constant Headroom Technology™, and you can use the Pre/Post EQ switch to set whether or not your Direct Out signal is affected by the Bass Preamp’s EQ section. And of course, the Bass Preamp features a Ground Lift switch in case you encounter ground loop hum.
The Bass Preamp is factory preset to operate in ¼” out buffered bypass and Direct Out active. For players who only want to use the ¼” out, there are two internal switches that disable the Direct Out and ¼” out buffered bypass for true ¼” out bypass mode.
- Constant Headroom Technology™ provides super clean tone
- 3-band EQ with sweepable midrange
- Studio-quality Direct Out
- Pre/Post EQ switch for Direct Out signal
- Ground Lift switch
- Quiet operation
- Lightweight, small footprint
SHIPPING FEBRUARY 2014
MXR FET Driver
PRESS RELEASE: Featuring a unique circuit design, the MXR® FET Driver captures the rich, creamy sound of an overdriven tube amplifier by cascading an op-amp gain stage into a FET stage.
This pedal thickens up lead tones with musical, amp-like distortion and sustain without the fragility and inconsistency associated with tubes.
The FET Driver features a simple but responsive set of controls. Set your volume level with the Output control, and then use the Drive control to dial in the grit, from subtle soft-clipping to early stage distortion. Fine tune the FET Driver’s sound by tweaking Hi and Lo boost/cut controls, and push the Hi Cut switch to roll off high end frequencies for a rounder sound or when playing in high volume situations where excess noise is apparent.
- Organic, amp-like overdrive and distortion
- Two-band EQ section for detailed shaping of distorted signal
- Hi Cut switch rolls off high end for rounder, warmer sound
- True bypass switching
SHIPPING FEBRUARY 2014