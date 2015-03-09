Stu Hamm 2015 Signature Bass unveiled by Warwick

German bass house Warwick has revealed the latest fruit of its ongoing relationship with Stu Hamm.
Over more than two decades Hamm has provided the low end for luminaries like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson, as well as pursuing a solo career.
Horny tweaks
His latest collaboration with Warwick has been in development for over two years, and is based on the company's existing, popular Streamer Broadneck. However, the upper body horn has been shifted slightly toward the 12. fret and the lower body horn has been altered to aid access to the upper frets.
Hamm also specified a decreased distance between the body and strings, meaning the bass incorporates a cavity in the area of the bridge to create the necessary string pressure.
Specifications
- Strings: 4 strings
- Construction: bolt on
- Fretless version with Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard
- Headstock: matching to body
- Machine heads: Warwick machine heads with Hipshot D-tuner and wooden knobs
- Nuts: Warwick just a Nut III Brass
- Scale Length: 864 mm / 34"
- Frets: 24 jumbo bronze (extra hard) frets (width: 2.9mm/ height: 1.3mm)
- Wood: rosewood fingerboard
- Fingerboard inlays: dots
- Neck wood: Birdseye maple with rosewood stripes
- Neck shape: Stu Hamm neck shape
- Fingerboard radius: 508 mm / 20"
- Thickness neck 1. fret: 19.5 mm
- Thickness neck 12. fret: 21.0 mm
- Neck nut width: 41.5 mm
- Width neck 12. fret: 56.7 mm
- Body: red alder
- Pickups neck: EMG X Soapbar MM
- Pickups bridge: EMG X Soapbar J
- Electronics: active EMG 2 way / 1 volume neck/ 1 volume bridge, balance, treble/bass stacked
- Control knobs: dome speeds
- Bridge system: 2-piece brass Warwick bridge
- Hardware color: chrome
- Strap locks: Warwick security locks
- String gauge: EMP strings, 045 " ; 065 ; 085 ; 105"
- Packing: flight case by RockCase® (RC 10830 SA W)
- Finish body: metallic
- Finish neck: natural OFC back of neck
- Certificate: individual issued certificate of authenticity
