Stu Hamm 2015 Signature Bass unveiled by Warwick

German bass house Warwick has revealed the latest fruit of its ongoing relationship with Stu Hamm.

Over more than two decades Hamm has provided the low end for luminaries like Steve Vai, Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson, as well as pursuing a solo career.

Read more: Warwick Streamer LX

Horny tweaks

His latest collaboration with Warwick has been in development for over two years, and is based on the company's existing, popular Streamer Broadneck. However, the upper body horn has been shifted slightly toward the 12. fret and the lower body horn has been altered to aid access to the upper frets.

Hamm also specified a decreased distance between the body and strings, meaning the bass incorporates a cavity in the area of the bridge to create the necessary string pressure.

Specifications

Strings: 4 strings

Construction: bolt on

Fretless version with Tigerstripe ebony fingerboard

Headstock: matching to body

Machine heads: Warwick machine heads with Hipshot D-tuner and wooden knobs

Nuts: Warwick just a Nut III Brass

Scale Length: 864 mm / 34"

Frets: 24 jumbo bronze (extra hard) frets (width: 2.9mm/ height: 1.3mm)

Wood: rosewood fingerboard

Fingerboard inlays: dots

Neck wood: Birdseye maple with rosewood stripes

Neck shape: Stu Hamm neck shape

Fingerboard radius: 508 mm / 20"

Thickness neck 1. fret: 19.5 mm

Thickness neck 12. fret: 21.0 mm

Neck nut width: 41.5 mm

Width neck 12. fret: 56.7 mm

Body: red alder

Pickups neck: EMG X Soapbar MM

Pickups bridge: EMG X Soapbar J

Electronics: active EMG 2 way / 1 volume neck/ 1 volume bridge, balance, treble/bass stacked

Control knobs: dome speeds

Bridge system: 2-piece brass Warwick bridge

Hardware color: chrome

Strap locks: Warwick security locks

String gauge: EMP strings, 045 " ; 065 ; 085 ; 105"

Packing: flight case by RockCase® (RC 10830 SA W)

Finish body: metallic

Finish neck: natural OFC back of neck

Certificate: individual issued certificate of authenticity

For more info, head over to www.warwickbass.com.