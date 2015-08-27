Straight Outta Compton and the 8 greatest music biopics

Straight Outta Compton is currently doing business to the tune of tens of millions of dollars as it sits proudly atop the US Box Office. The movie, which hits UK cinemas today [28 August], tells the controversial story of US gangster rap pioneers NWA.

The group, which featured Dr Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, Eazy-E and DJ Yella, shot to infamy on the back of their debut album, Straight Outta Compton, and tracks like Fuck Tha Police and Express Yourself.

The movie looks set to inspire a whole raft of future music biopics, with Wu-Tang Clan among those thought to be ready to transfer their story to the silver screen.

So, before we're hit with a deluge of new movies, we have rounded up some of our favourites to present you with the finest music biopics out there.

And no, before you ask, the godawful Hysteria: The Def Leppard story did not make the cut.