Steven Wilson talks recording his new album, Hand. Cannot. Erase.

In 2015, Steven Wilson's new album, Hand. Cannot. Erase., is simply The Thing That Shouldn't Be: Eleven tracks clocking in at over 65 minutes, it's the genuine concept record article, built more for sustained, top-to-bottom listening experiences rather than short-bite consumption. Musically, it's a full-course sound-and-genre menu that runs the gamut from epic prog-rock to industrial textures and rhythms to pastoral acoustic pop. So right there it's got that going for it.

But Wilson goes all-out, interweaving the songs into a harrowing story based on the true account of Joyce Carol Vincent, whose corpse was found in her London apartment in 2006, with evidence suggesting that she had died three years earlier. "It's very cinematic, this story," Wilson says, "kind of like a feature film or a novel for the ears. Making an album like this does feel like a willfully indulgent thing to do, but there does seem to be a bunch of people out there who appreciate it. They appreciate the album as an art medium, and they’re happy that there are people like me who do want to tell stories across the long form.”

Wilson worked the same basic core of musicians who played on his previous solo album, 2013's The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) – guitarist Guthrie Govan, drummer Marco Minnemann, keyboardist Adam Holzman, bassist Nick Beggs and saxophonist/flutist Theo Travis – but he also added former XTC guitarist Dave Gregory and drum extraordinaire Chad Wackerman to the mix, along with vocal contributions from Ninet Tayeb and Katherine Jenkins. Top that off with the London Session Orchestra and the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School Choir and you've got the kind of record they just don't make anymore, a dizzying sonic and narrative adventure that seems to grow in scope and meaning with each listen.

Wilson sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about the origins and the recording of Hand. Cannot. Erase, along with his thoughts on being an album-oriented composer in the age of the single.

People always ask songwriters, ‘What comes first, the words or the music?” But in your case, with this album, in particular, what came first – the story or the music?

“That’s a hard question to answer. It’s not something I’m necessarily aware of. Let’s just say this: I was aware of the background of my character, who is based on a young woman named Joyce Vincent. She was found dead in her apartment in London in the last decade, in 2006, but she had been there undiscovered for three years. I had seen a documentary on her, and so I was aware of her story and was very affected by it, and I carried it around with me for some time.

“When I sat down to write new music, I found that I was writing about a character based on Joyce Vincent. So it wasn’t like I made a very conscious decision, like, ‘OK, I’m going to write an album about this female character.’ I just think that something about her story stayed with me. I wouldn’t be so pretentious to say that the story chose me, but there were elements of that in a way. I don’t consciously make a decision of what I’m going to write about, but of course, once I start writing, certain things do come out.

“The more I wrote and developed this story, the more of a gift it became, because it touched on so many things that I wanted to write about and talk about. There’s the way the internet plays such a big role in our lives – social networking and all that. Then there’s loneliness and living in the city, nostalgia for childhood. All of these things came into the story, so it developed and became this wonderful gift for this record to ultimately hang off.”