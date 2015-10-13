Steve Marker talks Garbage: track-by-track

“It was an amazing part of all of our lives,” recalls Garbage guitarist Steve Marker when asked about making his band’s double-platinum debut.

“We didn’t know what the hell we were doing. We had no expectations that it would go anywhere or do anything. We knew that we were going to make a record, but we thought that maybe 10 people would buy it. I certainly didn’t think I’d be talking to somebody about it 10 years later!”



10 people did buy it, though. And then, around the world, another four million on top of that added an album that contained Stupid Girl, Only Happy When It Rains, Vow and Queer to their record collections.

No-one was more surprised than the band themselves, though the collection of studio tinkerers united under the Garbage moniker were more into samplers than sales.

“It was just really fun,” says Steve. “There were no boundaries or templates, so it was kind of amazing, actually, looking back on it.”

Now celebrating Garbage's 20th anniversary, Steve gives us a VIP tour of the album that made the band.

