Steve Lukather's 8 tips for guitarists

As a guitarist, Steve Lukather is a wonderful paradox. Despite abundant evidence to the contrary, he doesn’t class himself as a wizard of the fretboard, and although he’s a technically adept player, he places far more faith in heart and taste than blinding chops.

So we got in touch with Steve shortly after he’d finished waxing stadium supergroup Toto’s first studio album in a decade, classically entitled XIV, to ask him what makes him tick as a musician. His answers, disarmingly frank and often irreverent, cut straight to the heart of what it means to make music on guitar – not just sterile displays of technique.

Though he’s certainly no slouch when it comes to navigating the frets with fire and flourish – you can hear it on powerful tracks from the new album such as Chinatown and 21st Century Blues. Read on to find out what Steve thinks is important to know – and what to let go – when you play guitar.

1: Push Hard For The Best Performance

“Making [the new Toto album] was blood, sweat, tears, love, pain, tears, f**k-yous, hugs, laughter… it was all that. And that’s why I brought in CJ Vanston, to kind of be a liaison between me, Dave [Paich – vocals and keyboards] and all the guys. Because he’s a great musician, somebody we respect, a great engineer and he helped so much. And of course we had fun – but we kept pushing each other, man.

"You think you’ve heard every lick. You gotta dig deep when you play with guys who have heard all your s**t, you know?”

“We had a couple of times when we almost killed each other but without any tension you make pussy music. Tension sometimes makes you work harder. Sometimes I get mad, like on the solo on Holy War. I was really pissed off at Dave – he kept messing with me and I got pissed off and played that solo. You can hear it’s like, ‘F**k you, Dave!’ But I say that with love – I’m just kidding. When you’ve been playing with each other for over 40 years you get to know them and it’s hard to surprise my friends. And yet I try to do that. You think you’ve heard every lick. You gotta dig deep when you play with guys who have heard all your s**t, you know?”