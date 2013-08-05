Squier by Fender rolls out new models
Squier rolls out new models
Squier by Fender has rolled out a huge number of new models, including various Cabronita guitars, left-handed models and the brand's first fretless Precision bass.
Squier by Fender is proud to welcome 15 new models to the Vintage Modified family. From upgrades to fretless basses, to left-handed models and Fender’s classic Vintage Modified Bass VI, Squier’s arsenal of new products offers something for everyone. New and upgraded models include:
Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster with Bigsby®. Squier’s Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster with Bigsby® offers a Fideli’Tron humbucking neck pickup and standard single-coil Telecaster bridge pickup with three-way toggle pickup switching, a single knurled-chrome master volume knob, and a Bigbsy®-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece. Available in Black.
Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster
The Squier Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster rocks a welcome shot of high-powered Cabronita attitude in an already-cool Vintage Modified Telecaster. Two full-voiced and stylish Fideli’Tron humbucking pickups more than get the job done, with three-way toggle pickup switching and a single knurled-chrome master volume knob for a distinctive look. Available in Black.
Vintage Modified Cabronita Precision Bass
The Squier Vintage Modified Precision Bass comes out swinging with pulse-pounding tone, sultry-yet-simple style and a welcome dose of feisty Cabronita attitude. Might have something to do with its single powerful Fideli’Tron humbucking bass pickup. Available in Black.
Vintage Modified Precision Bass V
Squier now delivers pure P Bass® power and extended range with the Vintage Modified Precision Bass V. It’s Squier’s first true five-string model, with a wealth of vintage-style touches combined with modded features including a Fender-designed split single-coil Precision Bass pickup and a comfortable “modern C” neck profile. Available in Candy Apple Red, Olympic White and 3-Color Sunburst.
Vintage Modified Precision Bass Fretless
Squier proudly presents its first-ever fretless Precision Bass model, the sleek Vintage Modified Precision Bass Fretless. It delivers the knockout punch of a Fender-designed split single-coil Precision Bass pickup, combined with the deliciously slippery tone and feel of a 9.5”-radius fretless ebonol fingerboard (with white inlaid fret lines so you can easily find your way around). Available in 3-Color Sunburst.
Vintage Modified Precision Bass PJ
Squier gives you the best of both worlds–Precision and Jazz–with the Vintage Modified Precision Bass PJ. Its sleek Precision Bass form features the sonically powerful and tonally versatile combination of a punchy Fender-designed split single-coil Precision Bass middle pickup and a growling single-coil Jazz Bass® bridge pickup with ceramic magnets. Available in Candy Apple Red, Lake Placid Blue, and 3-Color Sunburst.
Vintage Modified Bass VI
Squier brings you the welcome return of a long-vanished Fender classic in the deeply satisfying form of the Vintage Modified Bass VI six-string bass. The original model of 1961-1975 has provided distinctively voiced low end for everyone from the Beatles to the Black Keys, Cream to the Cure, and many others.
The Vintage Modified Bass VI delivers authentically vintage-style look and tone, with a few modern touches such as a comfortable “modern C” neck profile and 9.5” fingerboard radius (the originals were 7.25”), and three custom Jaguar® single-coil pickups with notched “claw” shielding rings (reverse-wound/reverse-polarity middle pickup). Available in Black, Olympic White and 3-Color Sunburst.
Vintage Modified Jaguar® Bass V Special
Squier’s most versatile Jaguar bass model is even more versatile now, with the extended range of the Vintage Modified Jaguar Bass V Special five-string model. Features include a sleek offset-waist body, slim fast-action maple neck with “modern C” profile, 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets, booming Fender®-designed split single-coil Precision Bass® V middle pickup and growling Fender-designed single-coil Jazz Bass® V bridge pickup, active bass-boost circuit for extra low-end power, and more. Available in Black, Crimson Red Transparent and 3-Color Sunburst.
Vintage Modified Jazz Bass
Upgraded for 2013, Squier’s Vintage Modified Jazz Bass delivers great traditional Jazz Bass style and performance, with dual Fender-designed pickups and a slim “C”-shaped maple neck with a vintage-tint gloss finish.
Other features include a 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets, tortoiseshell pickguard, four-saddle bridge, chrome control knobs and hardware, and open-gear tuners. Also available for left-handed players as the Vintage Modified Jazz Bass Left-Handed model. Available in 3-Color Sunburst and Olympic White.
Vintage Modified Jazz Bass Fretless
Upgraded for 2013, Squier’s Vintage Modified Jazz Bass Fretless fuses the slippery sound of an upright and the sleek style of an electric, with dual Fender-designed pickups and a slim “C”-shaped maple neck with a vintage-tint gloss finish. Available in 3-Color Sunburst.
Vintage Modified Jazz Bass V
Upgraded for 2013, Squier’s five-string Vintage Modified Jazz Bass V has a handsome natural-finish soft maple body and one-piece maple neck with sharp-looking black binding and block inlays on the 20th-fret maple fingerboard.
Other features include dual Fender-designed single-coil Jazz Bass pickups, vintage-tint gloss neck finish, three-ply pickguard, five-saddle bridge and chrome hardware and tuners. Available in Natural and Olympic White.
Vintage Modified Jazz Bass '70s
Upgraded for 2013, Squier’s Vintage Modified Jazz Bass ‘70s returns you to a great period in Jazz Bass history, with dual Fender-designed pickups and a slim “C”-shaped maple neck with a vintage-tint gloss finish.
Other features include a black-bound 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets and stylish block inlays, three-ply black pickguard, four-saddle bridge, knurled chrome control knobs and open-gear tuners. Also available for left-handed players as the Vintage Modified Jazz Bass ‘70s Left-Handed model. Available in Olympic White, Candy Apple Red, and Natural.
Vintage Modified Jazz Bass '77
Upgraded for 2013, Squier’s Vintage Modified Jazz Bass ’77 returns you to the age of funk and the dawn of punk with sleekly offset agathis (Black and Three-Color Sunburst finishes) and soft maple (Amber finish) bodies, dual Fender-designed pickups and a slim “C”-shaped maple neck with a vintage-tint gloss finish. Available in Black, Amber and 3-Color Sunburst.