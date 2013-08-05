Squier by Fender rolls out new models

Squier by Fender has rolled out a huge number of new models, including various Cabronita guitars, left-handed models and the brand's first fretless Precision bass.

Click through our gallery for full specs of all the new models.

For more information, visit the official Squier by Fender website.

Squier press release

Squier by Fender is proud to welcome 15 new models to the Vintage Modified family. From upgrades to fretless basses, to left-handed models and Fender’s classic Vintage Modified Bass VI, Squier’s arsenal of new products offers something for everyone. New and upgraded models include:

Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster with Bigsby®. Squier’s Vintage Modified Cabronita Telecaster with Bigsby® offers a Fideli’Tron humbucking neck pickup and standard single-coil Telecaster bridge pickup with three-way toggle pickup switching, a single knurled-chrome master volume knob, and a Bigbsy®-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece. Available in Black.