Spec your dream Gibson Custom guitar with the first Made 2 Measure Showroom in Europe

Once upon a time, you had to travel to Gibson's Nashville factory to spec a custom instrument - but now you can pop over to Surrey's Guitar Village to build your dream guitar, following its designation as the first Made 2 Measure Showroom in Europe.

Promising a Savile Row-style experience, customers are able to visit the showroom and discuss custom options with Gibson experts, before hand picking the exact wood for the top on their new custom shop guitar, which then gets sent off to Nashville to be made.

Estimated build and ship time is around six to eight weeks from the order date, and instant quotes are available, accompanied by a drink or two and a host of desirable Gibson guitars in the showroom.

The Made 2 Measure service is available by appointment only - email Guitar Village at M2Mreservations@guitarvillage.co.uk for more information or to make an appointment.