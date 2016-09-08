Source Audio unveils Soleman MIDI Foot Controller

Control freaks, listen up: Source Audio has released the Soleman MIDI Foot Controller, which offers a huge array of switching possibilities.

The Soleman packs a pair of MIDI 5-pin DIN outputs for integration with MIDI-compatible pedals, while a USB-MIDI interface offers direct control of DAWs, virtual instruments and plugins.

Four footswitches are scroll through scenes, launch MIDI messages, step through setlists or trigger customisable macros, and a high-contrast LCD display is on hand to showcase your witty preset names.

Users can add two extra footswitches via an external switch port, while expression pedals can also be connected to provide MIDI CC messages.

Source Audio has packed three control modes onboard the Soleman (Scene, Set list and Panel), and the pedal's functions can be adjusted via the free Soleman Editor, available for Windows and Mac.

Tidy stuff indeed. The Soleman MIDI Foot Controller is available now for $249.