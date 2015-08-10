Soulfly's Max Cavalera: my top 5 tips for guitarists

“I don’t try to compete with the past. There’s no point doing that: those records were made in a different time.”

Soulfly singer/guitarist Max Cavalera has a point. The Brazilian-born musician was only 17 when his first band Sepultura recorded debut EP, Bestial Devastations, and took the stage at the inaugural Rock In Rio alongside metal heroes like Iron Maiden, Whitesnake and Ozzy Osbourne.

That was 30 years ago, and the albums that followed made him one of the biggest-selling Brazilian songwriters of all time. Now approaching 50, you could say Cavalera has grown something of a hard shell around the seminal records that defined him: he refuses to live in shadows or rest on past glories. To the point where, since quitting Sepultura to form Soulfly in 1996 as well as later projects Cavalera Conspiracy and Killer Be Killed, he’s rarely had a moment to look back.

This year’s 10th full-length from Soulfly, entitled Archangel, promises fans more stomping metal anthems from one of the genre’s elder statesmen.

“I just try to make the best record I can make, without any ego or comparisons at all. I never sit there and tell myself it’s going to be a masterpiece or anything! I just want to make an exciting record that people like. Music is never-ending, that’s what I love about it. Even after we’re dead, this music will still exist… that’s the best bit. That’s metal. Life goes on, and we have to keep coming up with fresh ideas.”

He’s certainly a man of his word. It was Cavalera’s insatiable appetite for new heavy sounds that led to his discovery of Californian crustcore protagonists Nails and Aussie grind mob King Parrot, extending an invitation for their singers to join him as guests on two of the tracks that make up Archangel.

“It all comes from my passion for metal. I love the fact that Soulfly has evolved with the new generation – Nails and King Parrot are both killer bands. There’s a lot of modern stuff I really dig, like Melechesh or Italian death metal like Hour Of Penance and Bloodtruth. I guess you could say I listen to a lot of metal, ha ha!”

We figured he’s learned a thing or two over the years, so we got the Soulfly legend to give us his top 5 tips for guitarists…

Archangel is released on 14 August via Nuclear Blast.