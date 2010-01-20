Smashing Pumpkins unveil new song Widow Wake My Mind

The second track from The Smashing Pumpkins' massive Teargarden by Kaleidyscope set, Widow Wake My Mind, has just been issued as a free download on MySpace.

Whereas the first cut from Teargarden, A Song For A Son, a spectacular, multi-layered 6:02 number, featuring a lilting piano-and-keyboard opening that calls to mind (only slightly) Stairway To Heaven and a scorching solo that feels like Corgan channeling his inner Jimmy Page, Widow Wake My Mind is something else altogether.

Clocking in at a relatively brief 4:26, Widow is a riff-o-rama that recalls vintage Pumpkins and shows off the deft drumming skills of new recruit Mike Byrne to wondrous effect.

Give the drummer some!

Make no mistake, Byrne's got his rolls down. Anyone who was doubting his ability to fill Jimmy Chamberlin's shoes will think again after hearing this beaut.

As MusicRadar previously reported, Teargarden By Kaleidyscope will feature 44 songs, and according to Corgan, "Each song will be made available absolutely for free, to anyone anywhere. There will be no strings attached."

OK, there is one small catch: each batch of four songs will be released as a limited-edition EP, and the entire 44-song collection will be later be housed in a box set. Or you can simply listen to the entire opus on MySpace, but that might be a while in coming.

In the meantime, check out Widow Wake My Mind (and A Song For A Son) on The Smashing Pumpkins' official MySpace website.