Slash: the 10 records that changed my life

“Music can tell you a lot about people," says Slash. "I remember how one of the ways that you got to know somebody when you met them was by looking through their record collections. I hate to say that you would judge people by their music, but it was a good, quick way to get a sense of someone. If they had a record by AC/DC or Zeppelin or Aerosmith or the Stones, you’d be like, ‘OK, I think I know who I'm dealing with.’"

The venerable guitarist has made his fair share of classic rock 'n' roll albums over the past 27 years (his latest epic, World On Fire, by Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, has just been released), but it was in 1987, with Guns N' Roses' ferocious debut disc, Appetite For Destruction, that his memorable, blues-tinged hard rock riffs and panoramic solos turned the world on its axis.

“That’s a really significant thing about the Appetite album that really appeals to me," Slash says. "To understand that it really had a special meaning in a lot of people’s lives, and still does, is pretty special. Like what I was saying about people's record collections: To have created an album that so many people have as one of their essential records, and to know that it’s a common bond for so many, that it’s helped people communicate with each other or relate to one another, that’s like a fantasy come true."

On the following pages, Slash runs down his 10 "life-changing" records (ranked in no particular order), and he notes that several debut albums figure into his choices. “There's something special about bands’ first albums – a certain naïveté," he observes. "I think that holds true for the first Guns N’ Roses record, as well. It’s something that exists that one time, and you can never recapture it. That magic of being in the studio and recording your material, all the stuff that you played in clubs – there’s a unique kind of freshness to it, and you can hear it on debut records. No matter how hard you try, you can only achieve it that first time.”

