Slash announces new solo album, Classic Rock fan pack release

Although Slash is still putting the finishing touches on his his second, as yet-untitled solo album, the top-hatted guitarist has marked a couple of dates down when you can hear it: 21 May in the UK and 22 May in the US, on SLASH's own label, Dik Hayd International.

In the UK, the album will be released on an exclusive Classic Rock Fan Pack form, providing a unique collectable package containing the studio album with bonus tracks alongside a specially created magazine with unseen behind-the-scenes content put together by Classic Rock.

The Fan Pack format will also come with free gifts including a pin badge & artwork poster and will be available to buy via more than 2,000 retail outlets on newsstands nationally as well as the traditional high street and online music retailers. Roadrunner Records will simultaneously release the record digitally. The standard physical release of the Slash album will follow through Roadrunner Records on 18 June 2012.

In the above video interview, Slash talks about the recording of his new album, as well as working with singer Myles Kennedy (lead vocalist for Alter Bridge).