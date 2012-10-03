Six Of The Best: Wah pedals
Jam Wahcko Plus
Fetchingly adorned wah with high-quality vintage components and six selectable frequency ranges. Treadle tension can be adjusted, while the wah also has a handy LED on/off indicator.
Pros: Six sweep ranges; adjustable treadle stiffness; quality components
Cons: No markings to indicate sweep position; expensive
More: Jam Pedals
Plutoneium Chi- Wah-Wah Bass
Bass version of the popular miniature Chi-Wah-Wah guitar pedal, with input level, contour and gain controls. It’s deep, full and includes fast tracking for its spring-loaded footplate.
Pros: Robust build; compact size; classic-to-excessive wah sounds
Cons: Best secured to a pedalboard due to its small size
More: Plutoneium
T-Rex Gull Wah
A stylish wah, which, unusually, has been modelled on the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, and operates using a magnetic system instead of mechanical parts. It features two different wah options and Move Hotspot, Slope and boost controls.
Pros: Streamlined looks; versatile controls; choice of wahs
Cons: Expensive; lackinf classic sounds; hot boost
More: T-Rex
Mission Engineering Rewah Pro
Tone-switchable wah built around a custom inductor with properties similar to the fabled halo components of vintage wahs. Rewirable with four different switchable circuit modifications, it has gain control, extended bandwidth and adjustable Q.
Pros: Pro components, mod- friendly; good control over tone
Cons: We haven’t played one – yet
More:Mission Engineering
Vox V846 Hand- Wired Wah Pedal
A reworking of the legendary V846 wah pedal used by the likes of Jimi and SRV. Hand-wired, quality components, vintage voicing and true bypass add up to a wah for tone purists.
Pros: Great build quality; classic sound, true bypass; see-through bottom plate
Cons: No mains power option
More:Vox
Dunlop SC95 Slash Cry Baby Classic
Slash’s latest signature wah, this time with no onboard distortion, but it does have on/off LED indicators and a snazzy distressed finish. Its voicing is aimed towards classic and hard rock styles.
Pros: Cool look; good performance; nice price
Cons: Tonal range not really suited to funk styles
More:Dunlop