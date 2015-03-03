Six of the best vintage-inspired delay pedals

If more than £500 seems a bit much for the full-on MoogerFooger MF-104M delay pedal, this goes a long way to creating some of those vintage, analogue tones for a more modest outlay.

You get up to 700ms delay thanks to four bucket-brigade chips, plus 22dB of driving preamp and an expression pedal option for real-time control over time or feedback. Warm, evocative and easy to use.

4.5 out of 5

Read our full Moog MF Delay review

