Six Of The Best: high-end acoustic guitars

TYPE: 14-fret grand concert cutaway electro-acoustic

TOP: Solid Engelmann spruce

BACK/SIDES: Solid Indian rosewood

WE SAID: “A dream all-rounder, and a guitar that will accompany you from the sofa to the biggest stages, effortlessly”

www.taylorguitars.com

BUY: Taylor 712ce currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater