Six Of The Best: high-end acoustic guitars
Pete Turner Marrakech
TYPE: Single-cone, wooden-bodied acoustic resonator
TOP: Old stock Madagascar rosewood
Read more: Martin DX1AE Macassar Burst
BACK/SIDES: Indian rosewood
WE SAID: “An interesting and alluring take on the spider-style resonator, beautifully made with a unique tonality. We’re hooked”
Patrick James Eggle Parlour Cuban
TYPE: 12-fret parlour acoustic
TOP: Cuban mahogany
BACK/SIDES: Solid Cuban mahogany
WE SAID: “A little beauty that’s hugely adept at handling a varied repertoire many parlours would struggle with”
Atkin AA AM Special
TYPE: Auditorium-size acoustic
TOP: Solid mahogany
BACK/SIDES: Solid mahogany
REVIEWED: 355
WE SAID: “There’s a timeless, vintage-like demeanour to this AM Special that greatly impresses and attracts. It’s not flash, but it shines where it needs to”
Takamine LTD 2012 'Michi'
TYPE: Dreadnought cutaway
TOP: Solid spruce
BACK/SIDES: Solid rosewood/ laminated rosewood
WE SAID: “Stunning sonic timbre, resonance and uniqueness, with stealthy looks to match. A work of art with practical uses... Cherish it”
Martin D-18
TYPE: Dreadnought
TOP: Solid Sitka spruce
BACK/SIDES: Solid mahogany
WE SAID: “It oozes style and a sense of royalty, and Martin has managed to improve and refine what was an already great guitar. Truly fantastic”
www.martinguitar.com
BUY: Martin D-18 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
Taylor 712ce
TYPE: 14-fret grand concert cutaway electro-acoustic
TOP: Solid Engelmann spruce
BACK/SIDES: Solid Indian rosewood
WE SAID: “A dream all-rounder, and a guitar that will accompany you from the sofa to the biggest stages, effortlessly”
BUY: Taylor 712ce currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater