Six of the best: eight-string guitars

This German-made eight-string teams a carved-top mahogany body with a set 24-fret maple neck that’s laminated with Santos Rosewood stripes, to improve stability under the extra string pressure. Seymour Duncan Blackout Phase 1 AHB-1n 8 (neck) and AHB-1b 8 (bridge) pickups provide the grunt, and there’s no extra cost for left-handed models.

For more information, visit the official Framus website.