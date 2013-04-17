Six Of The Best: Bigsby guitars

Gibson’s latest flame is this luxuriant-looking SG Deluxe. Sporting triple ’57 Classic humbuckers with a TogPot blend for the middle pickup, this AA-figured maple top beauty comes in Cobalt Blue, Lime Burst, Orange Burst and Red Fade – all with a Bigsby vibrato as standard.

