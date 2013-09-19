Singer-songwriter Top Trumps: modern heroes

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: We all know the legendary singer-songwriters – the Dylans, Springsteens and Youngs of this world – but how many can you think of that emerged after the close of the millennium?

In this Modern Day Heroes singer-songwriter top trumps gallery, we've picked 15 colossal talents and rated them according to songwriting prowess, lyricism and heroism (ie, how close to iconic are they?). Some of them are burgeoning talents with scarcely a debut album under their belts while others are very established writers, yet we feel each of these has the grounding and the goods to become future legends in their own right. First up, a man who sang about Trouble...