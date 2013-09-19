Singer-songwriter Top Trumps: legends

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: We have to say, choosing only 15 singer-songwriters for this lighthearted game of Top Trumps turned out to be heartache – we may well have to run a part two soon! However, we had an entire Expo's worth of content to put together for you so the rather generous list we started out with had to be whittled down to something more manageable.



You may notice a few classic names missing (we went back and forth over Nick Drake a lot), but in the end we decided to be a tad selfish and feature our absolute favourites. Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and more all feature in our legends gallery, so dive on in and reacquaint yourselves with some of the most prodigiously talented, acoustic guitar wielding singer-songwriters music has to offer.