Shoot to thrill with iDance's AC/DC Bluetooth speaker

For those about to rock, let us introduce this officially licensed AC/DC Bluetooth speaker courtesy of iDance.

Built from MDF and covered with black amp-like leatherette, the speaker packs a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to two hours of continuous playback time.

Previous/next song controls, a play/pause button and large rotary volume control also feature, while you can use a 3.5 mini jack cable to connect should you so desire.

The iDance AC/DC Bluetooth speaker is available now for £129.

Although we can't recall many bands stepping into the Bluetooth speaker game, amp co Marshall has been producing its own line of similarly appointed speakers, most recently the Kilburn.