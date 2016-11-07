Seymour Duncan wants you to experience its Jimi Hendrix signature pickups

Back in 1968, Jimi Hendrix played a Strat loaded with pickups hand wound by a young Seymour Duncan; now, in association with Authentic Hendrix, Seymour Duncan has made those tones available to all guitarists with the release of the Jimi Hendrix Signature Strat Set.

The triple single-coil set is custom wound, with an aggressive bridge, thick neck and quacky in-between middle combinations.

Each pickup is made with a reverse magnet stagger to replicate the effect of playing a right-handed guitar upside-down and restrung for a left-handed player, just like Jimi used to do.

The white pickups also feature Jimi's signature, and the set comes with a commemorative booklet and stickers.

Seymour Duncan's Jimi Hendrix Signature Strat pickups are available now as a set for $279, or as a loaded pickguard (with optional reversed bridge pickup) for $379.

The pickups would be a natural fit for another recent addition to the Hendrix signature gear stable: Fender's Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster.