Seymour Duncan reveals 7-string Mick Thomson Blackout pickups

PRESS RELEASE: The pulverizing tone that defines Slipknot and Mick Thomson is now available in a 7-string pickup, just like our regular Blackouts.

Mick was already a Blackouts fan before we collaborated on his signature pickup. "Blackouts have a lot more tone than your typical active pickup," he says. "They sound more real. It's a bigger sound, with richer harmonics and a wider frequency range."

EMTY Blackouts maintain those qualities, but they're custom voiced to suit Mick's signature low tunings. We've tightened the bass response for better low-end articulation, avoiding the "woofy" sound that can plague dropped tunings. Mick also requested more high-end "cut," but without added harshness.

The result: EMTY Blackouts, an active pickup that has become a weapon of choice for metal guitarists worldwide.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Seymour Duncan



Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter